Home > Sports > KKR Pacer Umran Malik Leaks 36 in One Over, 59 in Two During DY Patil T20 Cup Spell

KKR Pacer Umran Malik Leaks 36 in One Over, 59 in Two During DY Patil T20 Cup Spell

Umran Malik endured a tough day in the DY Patil T20 Cup, conceding 36 runs in one over as Mumbai Customs chased 193 comfortably, with Rugved More smashing an unbeaten century.

Umran Malik (Image Credits: X)
Umran Malik (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 26, 2026 17:57:12 IST

KKR Pacer Umran Malik Leaks 36 in One Over, 59 in Two During DY Patil T20 Cup Spell

Star Indian fast bowler Umran Malik had a tough outing in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup in Mumbai. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer, who was last seen playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in December, ended up conceding 36 runs in a single over during the match.

Umran was playing for Tata Sports Club against Mumbai Customs. Tata SC had posted a strong total of 193 and was looking to defend it. Umran opened the bowling along with captain Shardul Thakur. After Shardul gave away 10 runs in the first over, Umran bowled the second and was immediately put under pressure. Rugved More attacked him aggressively, hitting one four and three sixes as 23 runs came off the over. Umran was taken off the attack but was brought back in the 13th over when Tata SC were desperate for a breakthrough. By then, Mumbai Customs openers Rugved More and Sachin Yadav had already added 128 runs for the first wicket and needed just 65 runs from eight overs.

However, things got worse for Umran. In that over, More went on the attack again. After a single on the first ball, he smashed a four on the second and a six on the third, which was also a no-ball. Though the first free hit did not produce runs, the next deliveries were punished heavily. There were wides and another no-ball, and Sachin Yadav also joined the scoring. The over eventually cost 36 runs, leaving Umran with figures of 2 overs for 59 runs without a wicket.

With only 29 runs needed from 42 balls, the result was almost certain. Mumbai Customs chased down the target comfortably, reaching 193 in just 16 overs. More scored a brilliant unbeaten 101 off 46 balls, bringing up his century in only 45 deliveries. Umran has played 10 ODIs and eight T20Is for India, with his last international match coming in 2023. He was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders last season and recently took six wickets in five Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 5:57 PM IST

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.


Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Dy PatilDy patil TournamentiplJKCAUmran Malik

KKR Pacer Umran Malik Leaks 36 in One Over, 59 in Two During DY Patil T20 Cup Spell

QUICK LINKS