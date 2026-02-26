LIVE TV
Stuttgart vs Celtic Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Europa League match on TV and Online

Stuttgart vs Celtic Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Europa League match on TV and Online

The VFB Stuttgart vs Celtic  UEFA Europa League 2025-26 will start at 1:30 A.M. in India on Friday, February 27, 2026. The Match will be Live on Sony Sports Network.

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 26, 2026 17:21:58 IST

Stuttgart have won two of its last three matches and will look to continue that momentum. Deniz Undav is their top scorer with 13 goals, while Ermedin Demirovic has added seven this season.

Celtic, meanwhile, is going through a rough patch. After starting February with three straight wins, they have now suffered three consecutive defeats. Benjamin Nygren has been in excellent form and leads both teams in scoring with 14 goals.

VFB Stuttgart  vs Celtic  Live Streaming UEFA Europa League 2025-26

When will the VfB Stuttgart vs Celtic UEFA Europa League 2025-26 match take place?

The PSG vs AS Monaco UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match is going to take place on Thursday, 26 February 2026.

When will the VfB Stuttgart vs Celtic UEFA Europa League 2025-26 match start?

The VfB Stuttgart vs Celtic UEFA Europa League 2025-26 will start at 1:30 A.M. in India on Friday, February 27, 2026.

Where will the VfB Stuttgart vs Celtic UEFA Europa League 2025-26 match be played?

The  VFB Stuttgart vs Celtic UEFA Europa  League 2025-26 match will be played at Parc Des Princes, Paris, France.

Where to Watch VfB Stuttgart vs Celtic UEFA Europa League 2025-26 match in India?

The VFB Stuttgart vs Celtic  UEFA Europa  League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and the Sony Liv App.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 5:21 PM IST
