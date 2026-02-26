Stuttgart vs Celtic Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Europa League match on TV and Online

Stuttgart have won two of its last three matches and will look to continue that momentum. Deniz Undav is their top scorer with 13 goals, while Ermedin Demirovic has added seven this season.

Celtic, meanwhile, is going through a rough patch. After starting February with three straight wins, they have now suffered three consecutive defeats. Benjamin Nygren has been in excellent form and leads both teams in scoring with 14 goals.

VFB Stuttgart vs Celtic Live Streaming UEFA Europa League 2025-26

When will the VfB Stuttgart vs Celtic UEFA Europa League 2025-26 match take place?

The PSG vs AS Monaco UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match is going to take place on Thursday, 26 February 2026.