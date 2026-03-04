LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Manchester City vs Nottingham Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Manchester City vs Nottingham Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Looking for Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live streaming? Get the complete global guide on how to watch the Premier League 2026 clash live. Find all TV channels, kick-off times, and mobile streaming options for the Etihad showdown.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Live Streaming. Photo: Manchester City- X
Manchester City vs Nottingham Live Streaming. Photo: Manchester City- X

Published: March 4, 2026 22:52:07 IST

Manchester City vs Nottingham Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Manchester City vs Nottingham Live Streaming: Manchester City hosts Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium tonight, March 4, 2026, as the Premier League title race heats up. City, currently sitting five points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand, are looking to extend their six-match winning streak across all competitions. Meanwhile, Forest is locked in a desperate survival battle, sitting just two points above the relegation zone following three consecutive defeats.

Manchester City F.C. vs Nottingham Forest F.C. Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26

When will the Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 match take place?

The Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 match will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2026 (IST).

When will the Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 1:00 AM IST on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Where will the Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 match be played?

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 Match In India?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the JioStar app and website from 1:00 AM IST on March 5, 2026.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 Match In UK?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and streamed on Sky Go from 7:30 PM local time (GMT) on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 Match In the USA?

The match will be broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock from 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 Match In Pakistan?

The match will be broadcast live on A Sports and streamed on Tapmad from 12:30 AM local time on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 Match In Bangladesh?

The match will be broadcast live on A Sports and streamed on Tapmad from 1:30 AM local time on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 Match In Brazil?

The match will be broadcast live on ESPN Brasil and streamed on Disney+ from 4:30 PM local time on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 Match In Australia?

The match will be broadcast live on Stan Sport and streamed on the Stan App from 6:30 AM local time (AEDT) on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 Match In Spain?

The match will be broadcast live on DAZN and streamed on Movistar Plus+ from 8:30 PM local time (CET) on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. 

