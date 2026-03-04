Manchester City vs Nottingham Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India, UK, USA?

Manchester City vs Nottingham Live Streaming: Manchester City hosts Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium tonight, March 4, 2026, as the Premier League title race heats up. City, currently sitting five points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand, are looking to extend their six-match winning streak across all competitions. Meanwhile, Forest is locked in a desperate survival battle, sitting just two points above the relegation zone following three consecutive defeats.

Manchester City F.C. vs Nottingham Forest F.C. Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26

When will the Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 match take place?

The Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 match will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2026 (IST).

When will the Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 1:00 AM IST on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Where will the Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 match be played?

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 Match In India?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the JioStar app and website from 1:00 AM IST on March 5, 2026.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 Match In UK?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and streamed on Sky Go from 7:30 PM local time (GMT) on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 Match In the USA?

The match will be broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock from 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 Match In Pakistan?

The match will be broadcast live on A Sports and streamed on Tapmad from 12:30 AM local time on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 Match In Bangladesh?

The match will be broadcast live on A Sports and streamed on Tapmad from 1:30 AM local time on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 Match In Brazil?

The match will be broadcast live on ESPN Brasil and streamed on Disney+ from 4:30 PM local time on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 Match In Australia?

The match will be broadcast live on Stan Sport and streamed on the Stan App from 6:30 AM local time (AEDT) on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Where to Watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Premier League 2025-26 Match In Spain?

The match will be broadcast live on DAZN and streamed on Movistar Plus+ from 8:30 PM local time (CET) on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.