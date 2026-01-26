LIVE TV
Home > Sports > MS Dhoni Starts IPL 2026 Preparations With Net Session in Ranchi | WATCH Video

Former India and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has started the preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League

MS Dhoni. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
MS Dhoni. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 26, 2026 18:43:13 IST

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has started the preparations for IPL 2026. In a video posted by the Jharkhand Cricket Association on social media, Dhoni can be seen practicing in nets.

CSK reshared the video on X and captioned it, “A treat, every time he bats. Superfans, you know what time it is.”

While Dhoni has bid adieu to international cricket, the wicket-keeper batter has continued playing for his IPL franchise CSK. The Super Kings have been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. While Dhoni led the side to five titles in the cash-rich league, CSK also lifted the Champions League Twenty20 trophy in 2010 and 2014 under his captaincy.



Will MS Dhoni Retire After IPL 2026?

There have been a lot of speculations around MS Dhoni’s retirement from IPL but nothing is official yet. In fact, former CSK spinner R Ashwin who has been a part of the franchise under Dhoni’s leadership suggested that the right-handed batter might come in at number three.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said, “Dhoni looks set to play as he has already started practising. He’s looking fit. Some said he may not play in the 11, or this might be his last season. But it looks like he got motivated seeing Imran Tahir. Looking at him, it doesn’t look like he’ll bat at No.9. He looks like he’ll come out to bat at No.3 in the Powerplay and be the enforcer, the way he has begun practice.”

“It’s a two-month period and after that I need to work hard for another 6-8 months and see if the body will be able to take the pressure or not. Nothing for me to decide as of now,” Dhoni had said in May last year.

Team India’s Performance Under Dhoni

India lifted three ICC trophies under MS Dhoni. A young team led by a pretty young captain lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa after beating Pakistan in the finale. Later, Team India won the ODI World Cup in 2011 after 28 years at home defeating Sri Lanka. This was followed by India’s winning triumph in Champions Trophy in 2013 where the MS Dhoni-led side defeated hosts England in the title clash. India also reached the final in T20 World Cup in 2014 but lost to Sri Lanka in the final.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 6:43 PM IST
QUICK LINKS