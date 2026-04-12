PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Islamabad United: Check Latest Standings On April 12 — HYDK, ISU, KRK, PSZ, LQ, QTG, RWP, MS

PSL 2026 Stadnings: The Hyderabad Kingsmen, after losing their first four games of the season, now find themselves on a roll. Led by Marnus Labuschagne, the Kingsmen have registered back-to-back wins on consecutive days. The Hyderabad-based franchise, with four points in six games, find themselves within playoff contention. They defeated Islamabad United to register their second win of the season. Winning the clash by six wickets, it was the skipper, Marnus Labuschagne, who played an anchor knock to guide his side to a win. The Aussie batter remained unbeaten to score 61 runs in 53 balls, hitting six fours. With this win, Hyderabad Kingsmen find themselves in sixth position on the PSL 2026 points table.

How does the PSL standings look on the 12th of April?

PSL 2026 Points Table

PSL 2026: Who won the Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen?

Hyderabad Kingsmen won the clash against Islamabad United by six wickets. Their skipper, Marnus Labuschagne, was named the player of the match for his knock of 61 runs. Labuschagne remained unbeaten in the chase of 154 runs, hitting six fours.

PSL 2026: Who leads the points table?

The PSL 2026 points standings are led by Peshawar Zalmi. Four of the team’s five games this season have been won by Babar Azam. Their matchup with Islamabad United was canceled. Zalmi is solidly at the top of the standings with nine points from five games.

In their first match, they overcame Rawalpindiz by five wickets. Peshawar defeated Hyderabad Kingsmen by four wickets, Karachi Kings by 159 runs, and Lahore Qalandars by 76 runs following the postponed match against Islamabad.

PSL 2026: Which team has not won a single match?

The only team in the PSL 2026 season without a single victory is Rawalpindiz. The PSL 2026 points table shows the Mohammad Rizwan-led team at the bottom. The Pindiz have struggled in the current Pakistan Super League season, being a new team in the competition. They lost their first match by four wickets to Peshawar Zalmi, five wickets to Karachi Kings, five wickets to Islamabad United, seven wickets to Multan Sultans, and sixty-one runs to Quetta Gladiators.

PSL 2026: Which team is undefeated in the Pakistan Super League?

In the current Pakistan Super League season, Peshawar Zalmi is the only team without a loss. Four of the Babar Azam-led team’s five outings have been victories; one match against Islamabad United was called off.

Also Read: MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Simon Doull’s Bold Suggestion To Retire Virat Kohli Out Draws Reactions