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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 11 — HYDK, KRK, PSZ, LQ, QTG, RWP, MS, ISU

PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 11 — HYDK, KRK, PSZ, LQ, QTG, RWP, MS, ISU

PSL 2026 points table sees Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, remain unbeaten and at the top of the PSL 2026 standings. Hyderabad Kingsmen secured their first win against Karachi Kings, while Rawalpindiz stay winless. Multan Sultans and Islamabad United continue strong campaigns in the Pakistan Super League.

PSL 2026 Points Table after Hyderabad Kingsmen defeated Karachi Kings Image Credit: X
PSL 2026 Points Table after Hyderabad Kingsmen defeated Karachi Kings Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 12, 2026 00:39:27 IST

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 11 — HYDK, KRK, PSZ, LQ, QTG, RWP, MS, ISU

PSL 2026 Points Table: Hyderabad Kingsmen won their first game of the season. Led by Marnus Labuschagne, they defeated the Karachi Kings by four wickets. It was Hassan Khan who played a crucial hand in the second innings to win the clash for his team. With the win for Kingsmen, the Rawalpindiz remain the only team to have not won a single game in the season. Earlier in the day, Peshawar Zalmi, being the only undefeated team in the tournament, climbed to the top of the points table after a thumping win against Lahore Qalandars. Led by Babar Azam, the Zalmi has been the best side to watch. They boast a strong batting lineup, including the likes of the skipper himself, along with Kusal Mendis and Michael Bracewell.

PSL 2026 Points Table

Position

Teams

You Might Be Interested In

Matches

Wins

Losses

No Result

Points

Net Run Rate

1

Peshawar Zalmi

5

4

0

1

9

+3.103

2

Multan Sultans

5

4

1

0

8

+0.941

3

Islamabad United

5

3

1

1

7

+2.052

4

Karachi Kings

4

3

1

0

6

-1.395

5

Quetta Gladiators

5

2

3

0

4

+0.456

6

Lahore Qalandars

5

2

3

0

4

-0.863

7

Hyderabad Kingsmen

5

1

4

0

2

-1.167

8

Rawalpindiz 

5

0

5

0

0

-1.864

PSL 2026: Who leads the points table?

Peshawar Zalmi leads the PSL 2026 points table. The Babar Azam-led side has won four of their five games so far in the season. Their clash against Islamabad United was washed out. With nine points in five games, Zalmi are placed firmly at the top of the table. 

They defeated the Rawalpindiz by five wickets in their opening clash. After the washed-out clash against Islamabad, Peshawar defeated Hyderabad Kingsmen by four wickets, Karachi Kings by 159 runs, and Lahore Qalandars by 76 runs. 

PSL 2026: Which team has not won a single match?

Rawalpindiz is the only team to have not won a single match in the PSL 2026 season so far. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side is placed at the bottom of the PSL 2026 points table. Being a new team in the tournament, the Pindiz have not had the best of times in the ongoing Pakistan Super League season. In their opening game, they lost to Peshawar Zalmi by four wickets, Karachi Kings by five wickets, Islamabad United by five wickets, Multan Sultans by seven wickets, and Quetta Gladiators by 61 runs.

PSL 2026: Which team is undefeated in Pakistan Super League?

Peshawar Zalmi is the only team to have not been defeated in the ongoing Pakistan Super League season. The Babar Azam-led side has won four of their five clashes, while one of their games against Islamabad United was abandoned. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK Registers First Win Against DC — Check Latest Standings on April 11 — CSK, DC, SRH, PBKS, GT, KKR, RCB, LSG, RR, MI

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Tags: Hyderabad KingsmenHyderabad Kingsmen vs Karachi KingsHYDK vs KRKIslamabad UnitedKarachi KingsLahore QalandarsMultan SultansPakistan Super LeaguePeshawar ZalmiPeshawar Zalmi vs Lahore QalandarsPSL 2026PSZ vs LQquetta gladiatorsRawalpindiz

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 11 — HYDK, KRK, PSZ, LQ, QTG, RWP, MS, ISU

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PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 11 — HYDK, KRK, PSZ, LQ, QTG, RWP, MS, ISU
PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 11 — HYDK, KRK, PSZ, LQ, QTG, RWP, MS, ISU
PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 11 — HYDK, KRK, PSZ, LQ, QTG, RWP, MS, ISU
PSL 2026 Points Table After Hyderabad Kingsmen Beat Karachi Kings: Check Latest Standings On April 11 — HYDK, KRK, PSZ, LQ, QTG, RWP, MS, ISU

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