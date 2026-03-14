Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 Clash Under Threat? Chinnaswamy Stadium Clearance Pending Ahead of March 16 Deadline

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Not so good news for Virat Kohli and IPL fans, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s blockbuster clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad is under threat. The Karnataka government has yet to grant final clearance to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to host Indian Premier League 2026 matches in Bengaluru.

In the season opener of the Indian Premier League, defending champions RCB were scheduled to take on Kavya Maran’s SRH in a mouth-watering battle at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in front of a packed crowd on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

According to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), the meeting with the representatives of RCB and their operational partners, as part of an Expert Committee review about the stadium readiness for match operations, was held on Friday. The meeting is yet another significant milestone in a very tightly monitored process of the stadium clearance before the start of the season. The high level of scrutiny is also due to the tragic events of last year.

The stadium has not hosted any match since the stampede during RCB’s title celebrations on June 4, when 11 people lost their lives, and match-day safety issues in Bengaluru were raised as a serious concern. Since then, the debate on venue reopening has not centred on stadium condition only but on whether the whole system around the stadium – crowd management, emergency planning, etc. – is capable of withstanding the pressures of an IPL match in a safe manner.

🚨TATA IPL 1ST MATCH IN

M CHINNASWAMY STADIUM 🚨 KSCA President 🗣️

Now everyone has accepted everything, and things are going well. Soon, happy news will come. @BCCI is eager to get permission because they have already approached #RCB and KSCA about hosting the first match of… pic.twitter.com/3uo7z3yC0E — HarshithDFan (@HarshithDfan) February 12, 2026

Right after the Friday session, KSCA issued a press release: Throughout the discussion, KSCA extensively explained the infrastructural upgradations /arrangements and safety measures at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, referring to the recommendations of the Expert Committee in line with those, implementation under Phase-I of the compliance framework.

Therefore, the language suggests that the process is no longer at the stage of mere approval but has moved to a technical level, with authorities checking whether the first phase of the compliance measures has been implemented inside and outside the stadium. Besides, KSCA briefed that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the operating agencies’ delegates shared their readiness and operational plans for the hassle-free conduct of the upcoming IPL matches. Other than physical improvements, this also hints towards the level of readiness in operations, such as the systems of crowd movement, entry and exit points management, collaboration among agencies, and the entire logistics on the match day.

Earlier, KSCA had been given a conditional go-ahead from the Government of Karnataka in January to resume hosting IPL and International fixtures, soon after the formal clearance was received in February. The latest development, however, indicates reopening is being viewed as a stepwise and closely supervised process rather than an immediate restart.

The matter is super important for RCB. If the stadium gets the green signal at the end, the club is likely to hold five of its seven home matches in Bangalore, while the remaining two will be in Raipur. Till then, the focus is on the next review, which is expected to give the most definite sign of IPL cricket’s comeback to one of the league’s most historic venues on March 16.

RCB Schedule at Chinnaswamy Stadium in First Phase

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin their Indian Premier League 2026 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru on the tournament’s opening day, followed by a second home match against Chennai Super Kings.

Home Away Venue Date Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 28/03/2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 05/04/2026

Also Read: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 Clash Under Threat? Chinnaswamy Stadium Clearance Pending Ahead of March 16 Deadline