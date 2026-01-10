LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Meets His Childhood Lookalike In Vadodara Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs, Fans Say 'Blud Time-Travelled To Give Himself An Autograph'

Virat Kohli Meets His Childhood Lookalike In Vadodara Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs, Fans Say ‘Blud Time-Travelled To Give Himself An Autograph’

Virat Kohli, during his visit to Vadodara, encountered a fan who not only looked like him but also got the name ‘Mini Kohli’, much to the delight of the audience. The incident quickly became a hot topic on social media, providing a plethora of memes and jokes that pointed out the striking similarity and likened this boy to Kohli in his younger days.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 10, 2026 13:13:36 IST

Virat Kohli Meets His Childhood Lookalike In Vadodara Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs, Fans Say ‘Blud Time-Travelled To Give Himself An Autograph’

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli off the pitch once again became trendy when he met a little boy in Vadodara who looked like him, so much so that the boy was called the star’s younger self by social media users. A video and pictures of the meeting were soon uploaded on the internet, where Kohli was found to be smiling and conversing with the kid. 

Virat Kohli Meets His Childhood Lookalike In Vadodara Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs

This led to a flood of very nice and funny reactions from the cricket fans on the social media platforms such as X and Instagram. A lot of people went to social media to show their disbelief regarding the resemblance, where some even started joking that there was ‘no difference between the two’ which referred to Kohli’s look from a few years back. The reaction of the crowd was a way to show the strong bond between Kohli and his fans, most of all the young ones who look up to him for his batting skills and personality.

The incident quickly attracted attention on social media with fans pouring out the comment sections with emojis, memes, and good natured comparisons, besides the hashtag moments related to the event that briefly trended on Twitter. A kid was jokingly called ‘Mini Kohli’ by a good number of people online, and some posts even hinted that the likeness was so great it had to be a time travel scenario. The people who love cricket all over India not only sent the pictures and videos of the event but also made it one of the most discussed in the recent history of fan interactions.

Social Media On ‘Virat’s Childhood Lookalike’

Virat Kohli’s charming moment with the young supporter showed his unpretentiousness again to be very near to the public and the love he gets from fans of every age. The planning is still going on both on and off the field, but the fans seem to be looking forward not only to competitive cricket but also to more such unforgettable moments with their favorite players. The encounter’s viral character is expected to make ‘Mini Kohli’ a name among fans long after the series has started.

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 12:58 PM IST
Virat Kohli Meets His Childhood Lookalike In Vadodara Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs, Fans Say ‘Blud Time-Travelled To Give Himself An Autograph’

QUICK LINKS