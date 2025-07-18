Von Miller Joins Commanders: Veteran Pass Rusher Adds Firepower to Washington’s Super Bowl Push

Von Miller, one of the National Football League’s (NFL) most dominant pass rushers, has signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders, marking his 16th season in the league. The 36-year-old veteran announced the move on social media, joining a team fresh off a strong 12-5 campaign and eager to push further into the postseason. Known for his explosive edge-rushing skills and postseason heroics, Miller brings a wealth of experience, including 129.5 career sacks, eight Pro Bowl selections, and two Super Bowl titles.

A former second overall pick by the Denver Broncos in 2011, Miller made an instant impact in the league and quickly rose to elite status. His crowning moment came in Super Bowl 50, where he earned MVP honors after a dominant performance that led the Broncos to victory over the Panthers. He later added a second ring with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Last season, despite missing four games due to suspension, Miller recorded six sacks and 17 tackles in 13 appearances for the Buffalo Bills, proving he can still make a difference.

Commanders Land a Future Hall of Famer

Von Miller’s signing adds serious firepower and leadership to a Washington defense that is rebuilding its front seven. Known for delivering in clutch moments, Miller is expected to mentor younger players while continuing to be a disruptive force off the edge. With 129.5 sacks, he currently ranks 16th on the NFL’s all-time sack list and is a virtual lock for the Hall of Fame.

The Commanders are clearly in win-now mode. After losing star pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr., who led the team with 10 sacks last season, to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, the team moved swiftly to plug the gap. In addition to Miller, Washington added Deatrich Wise, Javon Kinlaw, and Jacob Martin, signaling their intent to field one of the league’s top defensive lines in 2025.

Boosting Washington’s Defensive Ambitions

With Miller in the fold, Washington has its eyes on more than just playoff success, it’s aiming for a Super Bowl run. His championship pedigree and high-pressure performances provide the Commanders with an edge few teams possess. If Miller stays healthy and continues to pressure quarterbacks as he has for over a decade, Washington’s defense could become a nightmare for opposing offenses and a cornerstone of a potential title campaign.

Also Read: NFL Warrior Bryan Braman Dies at 38 After Battle with Rare Cancer