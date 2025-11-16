LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Watch: New AI Video Showing INDIA And PAKISTAN Players Getting Into A Scuffle On Field Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Want This In Reality'

A viral AI-generated video showing Indian and Pakistani players fighting in Sharjah misled viewers before fans exposed it as fake. The clip, depicting players grabbing collars and abusing each other, sparked debate on AI misinformation ahead of the match that hadn’t even begun.

AI Video shows INDIA and PAKISTAN Players Getting Into A Scuffle (PHOTO: X)
AI Video shows INDIA and PAKISTAN Players Getting Into A Scuffle (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: November 16, 2025 21:26:32 IST

An AI video showing Indian and Pakistani cricketers engaging in a physical fight in Sharjah stadium has brought about outrage and controversy, as well as a lot of heated online discussion.

Fact Check: AI-Generated Clip of India-Pakistan Brawl

The video, which immediately went viral on social media, seems to depict two players who were grabbing each other by the collar, throwing insults at one another, and being separated by umpires and their teammates.

The real India A versus Pakistan A match is, however, taking place in Doha today, i.e. November 16, 2025. 

Nevertheless, a few minutes after its release, fans and fact-checkers indicated that the video was absolutely a fake and made with the help of the innovative AI video-generation software.

It did not take many users long to point out that the match in question had not even begun yet to make the validity of the video impossible.

How did the Internet react? 

Artificial body gestures, the lack of facial expressions to fit into the image, and the presence of digitally manipulated features were also mentioned by the cricket fans as the obvious indicators of AI-generated content.

Professionals are concerned that this hyper-realistic artificial intelligence material may be readily misunderstood by the viewer, particularly in cases involving a sporting match of high intensity like India and Pakistan matches.

This video has revived the idea of the increased abuse of AI-powered tools used to disseminate fake news, inflame competition, and create unwarranted tension among the fans.

With the actual game at hand, analysts and officials encourage audiences to stick to accurate sources and not be misled into believing in the artificial content that aims at exploiting the stiff sporting competition between the two countries. 

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 8:58 PM IST
QUICK LINKS