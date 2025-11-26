LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple Imran Khan Verizon bcci chatgpt Deepti Chaurasia ind vs sa test employee rights India apple
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Urvil Patel? Gujarat Captain Smashes Record–Breaking 31-Ball Century – Check His IPL Journey, Records & Stats

Who Is Urvil Patel? Gujarat Captain Smashes Record–Breaking 31-Ball Century – Check His IPL Journey, Records & Stats

Gujarat captain Urvil Patel smashed a record 31-ball unbeaten 119 to power his side to an eight-wicket SMAT 2025 win. His century, featuring 12 fours and 10 sixes, is the third-fastest by an Indian in T20 cricket. Part of CSK in IPL 2025, Patel continues to impress with his aggressive batting style. e.

Urvil Patel hits 31-ball 119 in SMAT 2025, third-fastest T20 century by an Indian, leading Gujarat to an eight-wicket win. Photo: X.
Urvil Patel hits 31-ball 119 in SMAT 2025, third-fastest T20 century by an Indian, leading Gujarat to an eight-wicket win. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 26, 2025 15:14:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Urvil Patel? Gujarat Captain Smashes Record–Breaking 31-Ball Century – Check His IPL Journey, Records & Stats

Gujarat captain Urvil Patel scored a blistering unbeaten 119 off just 31 balls to help power his side to an eight-wicket victory over Services in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 at the Gymkhana Ground on Wednesday. Patel’s knock included 12 fours and 10 sixes, with a strike rate of 321.62. They were chasing a target of 183 runs and completed the chase in just 12.3 overs.

“This was all about staying aggressive and backing my game,” Urvil said after the match. “The team backed me fully, and it’s always special to lead from the front.”

Third-Fastest T20 Century by an Indian Batter

Urvil’s 31-ball century now ranks as the third-fastest T20 hundred by an Indian batter. Previously, he had recorded the fastest T20 century by an Indian with a 28-ball hundred against Tripura during the Gujarat vs Indore game in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Indian opener Abhishek sits second on the list, having scored a 28-ball ton during the Punjab vs Meghalaya match in Rajkot 2024.

Who is Urvil Patel?

Urvil Patel, who represented the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the IPL 2025 season, was retained by the franchise ahead of the mini auction. He was drafted in as a replacement for Vansh Bedi, who was ruled out due to injury.

In IPL 2025, Urvil played three matches, scoring 68 runs at a strike rate of 212.50, despite one innings ending in a two-ball duck.

Also Read: ‘This Is A Team Which Is…’ Gautam Gambhir Seeks Clarity From BCCI On His Tenure After India’s Humiliating Loss To South Africa

Interestingly, Urvil had gone unsold in the 2025 IPL mega auction, despite topping the sixes chart in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 with 29 sixes in six innings and holding the record for the joint second-fastest T20 century (28 balls).

Urvil Patel’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 Heroics

Urvil had an outstanding 2024-25 SMAT season, scoring 315 runs in six innings at an average of 78.75 and a strike rate close to 229.92. His 28-ball century against Tripura in November 2024 made him the joint-second-fastest batter in T20 cricket to reach 100 runs.

Which IPL Teams Has  Urvil Patel  Played?

Urvil had previously been part of the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 but made his IPL debut for CSK two years later. He was signed for Rs 30 lakh as a like-for-like replacement after Vansh Bedi’s injury. He was also invited for trials by CSK, along with Mhatre, after the team’s regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to injury.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: When Is India’s Next Test Series? Complete Schedule After Humiliating South Africa Defeat

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 3:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cricket newsSMAT 2025sports newsSyed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025Urvil Patel

RELATED News

Gautam Gambhir In Firing Line: Team India’s Head Coach Tenure Under Intense Scrutiny

When Is India’s Next Test Series? Complete Schedule After Humiliating South Africa Defeat

‘This Is A Team Which Is…’ Gautam Gambhir Seeks Clarity From BCCI On His Tenure After India’s Humiliating Loss To South Africa

Pakistan Overtakes India In WTC Table As India Slip To No. 5 After South Africa Defeat

Updated WTC Points Table 2025-27 After IND vs SA 2nd Test: India Slip to 5th in WTC 2025-27 Standings After Guwahati Test Defeat; South Africa Rise to 2nd Spot

LATEST NEWS

WATCH | Orry Gets Mobbed Outside NCB Office as He Appears for Questioning in ₹252 Crore Drugs Case

‘Duniya Rakhu Joote Ke Niche…’: Palash Muchhal Vibing With Hardik Pandya’s Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic On Badshah’s Song Goes Viral, WATCH

TSMC vs Lo Wei-Jen: Former Senior VP Accused of Sharing Advanced Chip Secrets With Intel

Defender D7X-R Unleashed: New Cooling Tech & Beast Mode Ready For 2026 Dakar Rally Debut

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer Out: Kapil Sharma Brings Back Masti, Madness And A Wild Storm Of Confusion

Where Is Imran Khan? Reports Claim Former Pakistan PM Killed In Adiala Jail By ISI, Death Rumours Spread

Not Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta, This Company Cuts 13,000 Jobs As Part Of Company’s Restructuring Exercise, Name Is…

Who Is Urvil Patel? Gujarat Captain Smashes Record–Breaking 31-Ball Century – Check His IPL Journey, Records & Stats

How Many Calories Are in 1 Ghee Methi Paratha? Nutrition, Health Benefits & Smart Eating Tips

Which City Is Known As The ‘City Of Gold’ And How Early 20th Century Trade Made It A Global Destination

Who Is Urvil Patel? Gujarat Captain Smashes Record–Breaking 31-Ball Century – Check His IPL Journey, Records & Stats

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Urvil Patel? Gujarat Captain Smashes Record–Breaking 31-Ball Century – Check His IPL Journey, Records & Stats

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Urvil Patel? Gujarat Captain Smashes Record–Breaking 31-Ball Century – Check His IPL Journey, Records & Stats
Who Is Urvil Patel? Gujarat Captain Smashes Record–Breaking 31-Ball Century – Check His IPL Journey, Records & Stats
Who Is Urvil Patel? Gujarat Captain Smashes Record–Breaking 31-Ball Century – Check His IPL Journey, Records & Stats
Who Is Urvil Patel? Gujarat Captain Smashes Record–Breaking 31-Ball Century – Check His IPL Journey, Records & Stats

QUICK LINKS