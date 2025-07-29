Home > Sports > WWE NXT July 29: Preview, Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming Details

WWE NXT July 29: Preview, Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming Details

WWE NXT returns July 29 with a stacked card headlined by Ethan Page defending the North American Title against Santino Marella. Also featured are Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend and a Fatal Influence clash between Jazmyn Nyx and Jaida Parker. The action airs at 8 PM ET on The CW and streams on Netflix.

WWE NXT (Image Credit - X)
WWE NXT (Image Credit - X)

July 29, 2025

WWE NXT returns to the Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday, July 29, with a stacked episode promising high-impact showdowns and major story developments. With three marquee matchups on the card, this week’s NXT could shift the landscape in both the North American title scene and the women’s division.

Headlining the night is a North American Championship bout between reigning champ Ethan Page and returning WWE veteran Santino Marella. Known as “All Ego,” Page looks to solidify his dominance with a second title defense, while Marella steps into singles competition for the first time in years — bringing back the signature Cobra for one more strike.

Main Event Spotlight: Page vs. Marella

This match is more than just a title defense. It’s a generational clash. Ethan Page has quickly risen through the NXT ranks with his charisma and in-ring precision. But Marella, a former Intercontinental Champion, has the experience and unpredictability to pull off a stunner. Expect fireworks as these two contrasting styles collide.

Women’s Division Takes Center Stage

Two huge women’s matches will add further intrigue to the episode. Fallon Henley takes on Lash Legend in a battle of grit versus power. Henley, known for her brawler mentality, will try to overcome Legend’s size and brute strength.
Meanwhile, tensions rise within the Fatal Influence faction as enforcer Jazmyn Nyx squares off against Jaida Parker. Both women are looking to establish dominance — but only one can emerge with the upper hand.


Match Card & How to Watch

  • Start Time: 8 PM ET
  • Date: Tuesday, July 29
  • Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando
  • US Broadcast: The CW
  • International Streaming: Netflix

Confirmed Matches:

  • North American Title: Ethan Page (c) vs. Santino Marella
  • Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend
  • Jazmyn Nyx vs. Jaida Parker

Tags: WWEWWE NXT

