WWE Raw Results 8/4/25: Roman Reigns And CM Punk Take On Seth Rollins

Monday night’s WWE Raw in Brooklyn was nothing short of explosive as tensions boiled over in the ring. Seth Rollins, now World Heavyweight Champion, declared his dominance, and his enemies wasted no time responding. The night spiraled into chaos with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and others entering the fight.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins Begins With ‘The Vision’

Seth Rollins kicked off Raw alongside Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. The group, now called “The Vision,” stood united in the ring. Rollins addressed the crowd, revealing that he faked a knee injury to deceive his rivals and open a path to cash in at SummerSlam.

He explained, “I wanted to get my enemies to drop their guard and open up a clear path for him to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam.” That plan worked, but it has sparked backlash from many across the WWE roster, including LA Knight.

LA Knight wasn’t at SummerSlam, but he arrived at Raw determined to challenge for the title. While Rollins tried to avoid defending the belt, Raw GM Adam Pearce overruled him and scheduled a match. Pearce also banned Breakker and Reed from ringside for fairness.

Rollins vs LA Knight Ends in Anarchy, CM Punk Sparks Brawl

As the main event between Rollins and Knight progressed, things unraveled fast. CM Punk didn’t wait until the match ended, he charged into the ring mid-contest. That move triggered a chaotic brawl involving Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and eventually Roman Reigns.

With the ringside ban now void due to the interference, Breakker and Reed jumped in. Knight and Punk found themselves outnumbered. Rollins took full advantage, stomping both men in quick succession. Just when things seemed to calm, Roman Reigns stormed the ring.

Even Roman Reigns couldn’t stop The Vision. Despite his power, Reigns was overwhelmed and met the same fate, a vicious stomp from Rollins. The show ended with the champion standing tall over three fallen men, solidifying his power in WWE once more.

Tag Team Action, Grayson Waller, and More Raw Highlights

Elsewhere on Raw, AJ Styles spoke with The Judgment Day backstage, commending Dominik Mysterio’s SummerSlam antics but reminding him that the Intercontinental Title is still his goal. Sheamus vs. Rusev ended in a double count-out after their fight spilled outside the ring and couldn’t be stopped.

Grayson Waller confronted The New Day, who wore odd funeral outfits and said they weren’t in the right headspace. Waller later asked Adam Pearce for a rematch, but was placed in a singles match against Penta instead. Despite help from Kofi and Woods, Waller lost after a tornado destroyer.

John Cena was confirmed for this Friday’s SmackDown where he’ll address Brock Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam. In women’s tag team action, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair retained their titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez after Perez ran into a Sister Abigail.

IYO SKY, backstage with Asuka and Kairi Sane, declined their help to reclaim her title. Rhea Ripley then urged IYO to beat Naomi first so Ripley can eventually challenge her. IYO replied, “Rhea is never going to beat her,” adding more fuel to their brewing rivalry.

More WWE Raw Results: Nikki Bella Returns, Becky Lynch Fires Back

WWE aired a replay of the Women’s Intercontinental title match, showing Bayley costing Lyra Valkyria her match against Becky Lynch. Later, Valkyria rejected Bayley backstage, saying, “We aren’t good for each other… stay the Hell out of my life.”

Dominik Mysterio won a non-title bout against Dragon Lee with help from disguised accomplices. AJ Styles ran in afterward to chase Dom off. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn’s interview got interrupted by a Rusev-Sheamus brawl, leading to Zayn getting punched and a match being set for next week.

Becky Lynch came out celebrating her SummerSlam win but got interrupted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Nikki challenged her to a one-on-one match. Lynch fired back, mentioning Nikki’s past relationship, then sucker-punched her and walked away taunting, “How’s your neck?”

Michael Cole gave an update on Gunther, revealing that he’s sidelined indefinitely with a nose and orbital injury from SummerSlam. Naomi vs. IYO SKY was also confirmed for next week’s Raw, with Stephanie Vaquer warning she’ll be ready at Clash in Paris.

In a final moment of tension, Natalya confronted Becky Lynch over her attack on Nikki. Lynch accepted a match for next week but said she’ll be facing Maxxine Dupri instead of Natalya.

