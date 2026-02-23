WI vs ZIM Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: Gudakesh Motie, Shimron Hetmyer Shine As West Indies Thrash Zimbabwe By 107 Runs

The West Indies cricket team put up a powerful all-around show to register a mammoth win against the Zimbabwe cricket team in their first Super 8 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. West Indies put up a dominant show and won by 107 runs against Zimbabwe by out-batting, out-bowling, and out-playing them in the clash.

Shimron Hetmyer Blasts 85 As West Indies Post Mammoth Total vs Zimbabwe

Coming out to bat first, West Indies star batter Shimron Hetmyer put up a powerful performance with the bat as he smashed the Zimbabwe bowlers to all the corners of the ground. He played an outstanding knock of 85 runs from just 34 balls, smashing 7 fours and 7 sixes. He also received the Player of the Match award for his knock that helped the West Indies cricket team post a total of 107 runs.

Sherfane Rutherford (31 off 13 balls), Romario Shepherd (21 off 10 balls), and Jason Holder (13 off 4 balls) played important cameos and helped the team post a massive total of 254 runs. It has to be noted that this was the highest team score by any team in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and the second-highest ever in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Later, Zimbabwe batters failed miserably to chase the target as the West Indies backed their stunning batting performance with their clinical bowling. Zimbabwe never looked like they arrived in the game.

Motie and Hosein Seal the Win

Chasing a huge target of 255, Zimbabwe failed to keep up with the run rate and were bowled out for 147, giving West Indies a massive 107-run win.

Zimbabwe started on a worst-possible note as they slumped to 20/3 in the third over. Captain Sikander Raza briefly lifted hopes with a quick 27 off 20 balls after returning from medical attention following a blow from Powell. Dion Myer added a brisk 28 off 15 balls. Later, Brad Evans entertained with 43 off 21, smashing five sixes, including back-to-back hits off Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph. But the required rate was too high.

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 147 in 17.4 overs, suffering a heavy defeat despite being giant-killers earlier in the tournament. Gudakesh Motie starred with his best T20 figures of 4-28. Akeal Hosein impressed with 3-28 after striking early, while Matthew Forde picked up 2-27 to wrap up a dominant win.

Zimbabwe captain Sikander Raza: “The plan of action is to go for an extra tomorrow, and hopefully everything will be fine, but we will see how it goes.

“I don’t want to think about the venues. If we think like that then we will learn nothing from this game. For me and for Zimbabwe, it is very important that we take at least something out of this result. It is very nice to play here but we can only learn something if we have an attitude where we actually want to learn rather than look for excuses that won’t help us.”

“I’m not really bothered about the change in venues. If we want to go through then we have to play our best cricket at any venue, whether it is here in India or in Sri Lanka. That is the challenge.”

