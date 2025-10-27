AI Minister Diella ‘Pregnant’ With 83 Babies, Albania’s PM Edi Rama Stuns World With Shocking Revelation

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama has made a n unique revelation about the country’s virtual Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, known as Diella. Speaking at the Global Dialogue in Berlin, Rama announced that the AI minister is now “pregnant” with 83 digital assistants, each designed to assist members of parliament from the Socialist Party.

“We took quite a risk today with Diella here and we did very well,” Rama told the audience.

“So for the first time, Diella is pregnant and with 83 children.”

AI aide to Albania’s Socialist Party MPs

He explained that each of these “children” will serve as an AI aide to Socialist Party MPs, enhancing their efficiency during parliamentary sessions.

“Each one will serve as an assistant for them who will participate in parliamentary sessions, and will keep a record of everything that happens and will suggest members of parliament,” Rama said. “These children will have the knowledge of their mother.”

Who is Diella?

Diella – whose name translates to “Sun” in Albanian – was appointed as the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in September. Her primary responsibility is to oversee reforms in the public procurement system, a move aimed at ensuring full transparency and creating a corruption-free mechanism by 2026.

🇦🇱 ALBANIA MADE AN AI MINISTER… AND NOW SHE’S “PREGNANT” WITH 83 KIDS?! Albania’s Prime Minister just announced their robot government official is having digital babies. Yeah, this is real. You can’t make this up. The AI, named Diella, is set to spawn 83 “children” who’ll… https://t.co/OTWasr0100 pic.twitter.com/pusRObbWvt — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 27, 2025

Prime Minister Rama has argued that embedding AI in the governance process will help reduce human interference and prevent misuse of public funds. The initiative reflects Albania’s efforts to modernize state functions while strengthening accountability.

Journey of Diella: From Virtual Aide to Minister

Before assuming ministerial duties, Diella began her journey as a virtual assistant on the e-Albania portal in January. In this role, she helped citizens and businesses access state documents and navigate government procedures online. According to officials in Tirana, Diella has already handled over one million digital inquiries, demonstrating her growing role in public service delivery.

Visually, Diella appears as a woman dressed in traditional Albanian attire, combining modern technology with cultural heritage. Her digital persona was developed earlier this year in collaboration with Microsoft, highlighting Albania’s blend of innovation and national identity.

Earlier, while addressing the Albanian Parliament, Diella herself defended her place in the political system.

“I am not here to replace people but to help them,” the AI minister said. “True, I have no citizenship, but I have no personal ambition or interests either.”

