Apple's newly tapped head of ChatGPT-like AI web search to leave for Meta, Bloomberg News reports

(Reuters) -Apple's Ke Yang, the newly tapped executive leading an effort to develop a ChatGPT-like AI-driven web search, is stepping down to join Meta, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Apple, Meta and Yang did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. (Reporting by Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

