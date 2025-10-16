LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Apple's newly tapped head of ChatGPT-like AI web search to leave for Meta, Bloomberg News reports

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 05:33:52 IST

(Reuters) -Apple's Ke Yang, the newly tapped executive leading an effort to develop a ChatGPT-like AI-driven web search, is stepping down to join Meta, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Apple, Meta and Yang did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. (Reporting by Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 5:33 AM IST
