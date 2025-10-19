LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Arrow Electronics says that US trade curbs on its Chinese affiliates are being reversed 

Arrow Electronics says that US trade curbs on its Chinese affiliates are being reversed 

Arrow Electronics says that US trade curbs on its Chinese affiliates are being reversed 

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 19, 2025 22:57:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Arrow Electronics says that US trade curbs on its Chinese affiliates are being reversed 

By Karen Freifeld (Reuters) -U.S.-based electronic components distributor Arrow Electronics said on Saturday the U.S. government was reversing trade restrictions placed on Arrow's China-based affiliates for facilitating the sale of U.S. components found in weaponized drones used by Iran-backed groups like the Houthis. Arrow (China) Electronics Trading Co and another Arrow entity with six aliases in Hong Kong were added to the Commerce Department's Entity List on October 8 in a Federal Register posting. Licenses are required to export goods and technology to companies on the list and are likely to be denied. Firms are placed on the list over U.S. national security or foreign policy interests. On October 8, Commerce said that drones operated by Iran-backed groups and their debris recovered in the Middle East since 2017 had U.S. components traced to sales tied to these Arrow-related entities. Arrow said on Saturday the Commerce Department told it the department would soon publish the reversal in the U.S. Federal Register and sent a letter Friday removing the restrictions in the meantime. "We have received official communication from the U.S. Commerce Department," Arrow spokesman John Hourigan said in an email. "Arrow is authorized to resume shipping to and from these entities under the same conditions that applied prior to October 8."  Asked about the matter, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security said in an email: "BIS is committed to ensuring that export restrictions are appropriately targeted to protect national security." Hourigan said the company operates in compliance with all laws and regulations. Centennial, Colorado-based Arrow Electronics had global 2024 sales of $28 billion. Hourigan said that Arrow Electronics (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd, which he described as a subsidiary when it was added to the Entity List, was not actually affiliated with Arrow Electronics.  However, the six aliases tied to the Hong Kong company in the Federal Register posting are affiliated with Arrow and, the company said, would be removed from the Entity List. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 10:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to attend APEC CEO Summit in South Korea

China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

Nexperia says Chinese unit operating as usual as tensions with the Netherlands run high

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

LATEST NEWS

Arrow Electronics says that US trade curbs on its Chinese affiliates are being reversed 

Nvidia unveils first Blackwell chip wafer made with TSMC in US

Razgatlioglu finally wins Superbike title ahead of switch to MotoGP

GRAP- 2 Imposed In Delhi NCR A Day Ahead Of Diwali, What Does It Mean?

FACTBOX-Who are the Israeli hostages released by Hamas?

Razgatlioglu finally wins Superbike title ahead of switch to MotoGP

Diwali 2025 in UP: Laxmi Puja, Ganesh Puja & Aarti Timings for Lucknow, Varanasi, Meerut & More

ISRAELI SECURITY OFFICIAL: AID INTO GAZA HALTED OVER HAMAS TRUCE BREACH

UPDATE 3-La Liga Standings

Diwali 2025 Date, Time & City-Wise Shubh Muhurat in Delhi NCR: New Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad & More Details

Arrow Electronics says that US trade curbs on its Chinese affiliates are being reversed 

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arrow Electronics says that US trade curbs on its Chinese affiliates are being reversed 

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arrow Electronics says that US trade curbs on its Chinese affiliates are being reversed 
Arrow Electronics says that US trade curbs on its Chinese affiliates are being reversed 
Arrow Electronics says that US trade curbs on its Chinese affiliates are being reversed 
Arrow Electronics says that US trade curbs on its Chinese affiliates are being reversed 
QUICK LINKS