Home > Tech and Auto > Google Nano Banana AI: Create 3D Figurines Online for Free (Step-by-Step Guide + Prompt)

Google’s Nano Banana AI lets you create 3D figurines for free using simple text prompts. This easy tool transforms your ideas into lifelike mini models you can view from every angle. No design skills or expensive software needed — just your imagination.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 12, 2025 15:50:00 IST

Imagine turning a random idea in your head into a tiny, lifelike model you can spin around and admire. Sounds futuristic, right?

Thanks to Google’s Nano Banana AI, you can now create 3D figurines just by typing what you imagine and it’s completely free. No complex software, no drawing skills. Just your words and a little creativity.

Let’s explore what 3D figurines are and how you can make one yourself in minutes.

What Is a 3D Figurine?

A 3D figurine is like a digital miniature sculpture.

Unlike flat images, a figurine is viewable from every angle — front, back, and sides. You can rotate it, zoom in, and see all the little details.

Artists use them for character design, brands use them to visualize products, and many people simply make them for fun or as collectibles.

And the exciting part is: you can create them too, with just text.

Meet Google’s Nano Banana AI

Google Nano Banana is a creative AI tool that builds 3D-style models from text prompts.

You don’t have to draw or sculpt anything. You just describe what you want, and the AI does the rest.

For example, you can type:

“A tiny baby panda wearing space goggles, surfing on a rainbow board.”

In seconds, a colorful 3D panda appears — ready to be rotated and downloaded. It’s creativity made simple.

How to Create a 3D Figurine for FREE

Here’s how to start:

  1. Go to Google Nano Banana AI – Open the official website.
  2. Sign in with your Google account – It’s quick and free.
  3. Write your prompt – Be specific about how it looks, what it’s wearing, and where it is.
  4. Click “Create” – Let the AI build your figurine.
  5. Rotate and download – View it from all sides and save it as an image or 3D file.

That’s it — no complex tools or editing needed.

A Prompt You Can Try Right Now

Here’s a fun starter prompt to spark your creativity:

“A cartoon-style banana robot holding a glowing paintbrush, standing on a floating cloud island.”

You can change the character, colors, background, or accessories to make it uniquely yours.

The more detail you add, the more unique your figurine becomes.

Why It’s Trending

People are loving Nano Banana because it turns imagination into reality in minutes.

  • It’s easy to use — anyone can try it
  • It’s fun and fast — results in seconds
  • It’s completely free

Whether you’re a student, hobbyist, or content creator, it gives you a playful way to create something totally your own.

Google Nano Banana AI is like having a mini 3D design studio on your screen.

You don’t need any special skills — just a spark of imagination and a few words.

So go ahead.

Write your first prompt, watch your idea come to life as a 3D figurine, and feel the joy of creating something that exists only because you imagined it.

This article is for informational purposes only. Google Nano Banana AI is an experimental tool, and features may change over time. Users are advised to check the official platform for the latest updates and terms of use.

Tags: 3D figurines3D model generatorAI image creationAI promptsdigital artfree AI toolsGoogle Nano Banana AI

QUICK LINKS