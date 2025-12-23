Huawei Nova 15 Series Debuts With Powerful Kirin Chip, 6,500mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price Here

Huawei Nova 15 Ultra and Nova 15 Pro specification

The all-new Nova 15 Ultra and Nova 15 Pro features a 6.84-inch Full HD+ LTPO OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate with Kunlun protection. Both the phones are powered by the Kirin 9010S chipset.



The phones offer a decent battery of 6,500mAh and wired charging support of 100W; the Ultra variant also offers an IP68 and IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water.

Huawei Nova 15 specification

The base variant Huawei Nova 15 features a 6.7-inch OLED display. The phone is powered by a Kirin 8020 chipset. The rear panel of Nova 15 offers a primary sensor of 50MP, a 12MP telephoto sensor, and a multispectral sensor. The base model offers a front camera of 50MP. It is packed with 6,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support Huawei Nova 15 series price and colours

The Huawei Nova 15 is priced from CYN 2,699 which is around Rs.34,000 for the 256GB storage variant. The Huawei Nova 15 Pro comes at price point of CYN 3,499 which is approximately Rs.45,000 for 256GB storage variant. The Kunlun Glass variant is priced at CYN 3,599 which is around Rs.46,000 for 256 GB variant and the 512GB variant is priced at CYN 3,899 which is around Rs.50,000.

The phone is available in four colour options. These colour options include Vibrant Green, Zero Degree White, Phantom Night Black, Purple.