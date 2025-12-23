LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
vecna asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh India U19 provocative behaviour vecna asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh India U19 provocative behaviour vecna asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh India U19 provocative behaviour vecna asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh India U19 provocative behaviour
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
vecna asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh India U19 provocative behaviour vecna asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh India U19 provocative behaviour vecna asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh India U19 provocative behaviour vecna asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh India U19 provocative behaviour
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Huawei Nova 15 Series Debuts With Powerful Kirin Chip, 6,500mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price Here

Huawei Nova 15 Series Debuts With Powerful Kirin Chip, 6,500mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price Here

The Chinese phone manufacturer Huawei has launched Nova 15 series three phones has been launched in this series. The company offers Powerful Kirin Professor, huge battery and 100W fast charging support.

Huawei launches Nova 15 series, credit: X/JacksonYee_YT
Huawei launches Nova 15 series, credit: X/JacksonYee_YT

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 23, 2025 17:35:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Huawei Nova 15 Series Debuts With Powerful Kirin Chip, 6,500mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price Here

Huawei has launched the Nova 15 lineup in the Chinese market. Huawei’s Nova 15 lineup includes three different smartphones, Nova 15 Ultra, Nova 15 Pro and Nova 15, all of these smartphones are powered by HarmonyOS 6.0. 

You Might Be Interested In

Huawei Nova 15 Ultra and Nova 15 Pro specification 

The all-new Nova 15 Ultra and Nova 15 Pro features a 6.84-inch Full HD+ LTPO OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate with Kunlun protection. Both the phones are powered by the Kirin 9010S chipset. 

The rear panel of Nova 15 Ultra features a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP telecamera periscope and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and it also features a multispectral camera. Whereas the Nova 15 Pro features a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP telecamera, a 13MP Ultra-wide-angle camera, and the same multispectral camera. 
 
The Nova 15 Ultra and Nova 15Pro both have a 50MP front camera with 4K video recording support.  

You Might Be Interested In

The phones offer a decent battery of 6,500mAh and wired charging support of 100W; the Ultra variant also offers an IP68 and IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water. 

Huawei Nova 15 specification 

The base variant Huawei Nova 15 features a 6.7-inch OLED display. The phone is powered by a Kirin 8020 chipset. The rear panel of Nova 15 offers a primary sensor of 50MP, a 12MP telephoto sensor, and a multispectral sensor. The base model offers a front camera of 50MP. It is packed with 6,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support 

Huawei Nova 15 series price and colours 

The Huawei Nova 15 is priced from CYN 2,699 which is around Rs.34,000 for the 256GB storage variant. The Huawei Nova 15 Pro comes at price point of CYN 3,499 which is approximately Rs.45,000 for 256GB storage variant. The Kunlun Glass variant is priced at CYN 3,599 which is around Rs.46,000 for 256 GB variant and the 512GB variant is priced at CYN 3,899 which is around Rs.50,000. 

The phone is available in four colour options. These colour options include Vibrant Green, Zero Degree White, Phantom Night Black, Purple. 

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 5:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: huaweiNova 15Nova 15 Pro

RELATED News

Big Update For Apple Phone Lovers: Apple iPhone 18 Launch Delayed, It Will Likely Be Unveiled  On…

Golden Opportunity To Buy Your Dream Bike: Flat 25000 Discount On Kawasaki Ninja 300 And Versus X 300, Know About Limited Time Offer

Z11 Turbo Teaser: iQOO Z11 Turbo All Set For Debut, Check Design And Specifications Here

Lava Probuds Wave 931 FINALLY Launched With ANC Support And 41 Hours Playback At Just Rs….

M8 Series Teaser: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set For BIG India Debut With Budget-Friendly Rates, Check Leaked Designs And Colour Options Here

LATEST NEWS

Huawei Nova 15 Series Debuts With Powerful Kirin Chip, 6,500mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price Here

Meet Pratham Mittal: Masters’ Union Founder Who Joins Shark Tank India As New Judge

Income Tax Refunds Delayed for Many Taxpayers: Read to Know More

KARTET Result 2025 Released; Here’s How To Download Karnataka TET PDF

Gujarat’s Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Inaugurates KP Green Engineering’s Matar Facility

Has Ranveer Singh Walked Out Of Don 3 Post Dhurandhar’s Massive Success? Actor Has Now Given Dates To This Movie Instead Of Farhan Akhtar’s Directorial

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain’s distinguished treatment methodology echoes at Oxford University!

‘Vecna, Teri Fielding Set Hai’: Rohit Sharma Becomes Coach In Hilarious Stranger Things Netflix Promo Video, Is He Eyeing Bollywood? | Watch

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality raises over Rs 100 crore from 10 anchor investors ahead of IPO

Instagram, Facebook Down In US: Thousands Of Users Unable To Login Meta Apps; Here’s Why It Matters

Huawei Nova 15 Series Debuts With Powerful Kirin Chip, 6,500mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Huawei Nova 15 Series Debuts With Powerful Kirin Chip, 6,500mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Huawei Nova 15 Series Debuts With Powerful Kirin Chip, 6,500mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price Here
Huawei Nova 15 Series Debuts With Powerful Kirin Chip, 6,500mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price Here
Huawei Nova 15 Series Debuts With Powerful Kirin Chip, 6,500mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price Here
Huawei Nova 15 Series Debuts With Powerful Kirin Chip, 6,500mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price Here

QUICK LINKS