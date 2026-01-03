LIVE TV
Instagram Update: Users Can Now Add Background Music To Carousel Posts, Follow These Simple Steps

Social media platform Instagram has rolled out new update through which users can add background music to their carousel post. Add background track to your post to make it more engaging by using steps given below

Add music to Instagram carousel post, credit: X/instagram
Add music to Instagram carousel post, credit: X/instagram

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 3, 2026 14:13:54 IST

Instagram Update: Users Can Now Add Background Music To Carousel Posts, Follow These Simple Steps

Instagram always surprises its users by updating its platform. The company wants to keep users engaged for longer than just scrolling and enjoying reels. The recent tools launched by Meta on Instagram mainly focus on creators. The social media platform has rolled out a new feature which allows users to add music to photo carousels. 

This update changes how standard photo posts appear in the feed by letting images features background audio when someone opens the post. The new feature offers a new way to share moments without switching to video for regular users and creators. 

The Photo Carousels are one of the most popular formats on the platform. This allows users to share multiple images in a single post. After the new update, users can add music through which the post can now deliver a more complete story. The music plays when viewers interact with the carousel, making the post standout while remaining simple to create. 

How to Create a Carousel Post 

To create a Carousel Post, open the Instagram app on phone and tap on the “+” icon at the bottom of the screen to create a new post from the options shown, choose the standard post format. 

Next, choose at least two photos from the gallery. These images will create the carousel that viewers can swipe through. Then tap on “Next” to move the editing screen. 

How to add music 

When you land on the final editing page, the app will show you the ‘Add Music’ option. Tap on it to add background music to your carousel. The app suggests popular songs and audio, but users can also search for specific songs using the search bar. 

The social media platform also allows you to use the saved tracks, making it easier to reuse music from earlier posts. Once the audio is selected, the track will link to the carousel and play during interaction.  

After sharing the post when followers will see it in their feed, and the music will start playing when they open or swipe through the images. 

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 2:13 PM IST
