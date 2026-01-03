Instagram Update: Users Can Now Add Background Music To Carousel Posts, Follow These Simple Steps

This update changes how standard photo posts appear in the feed by letting images features background audio when someone opens the post. The new feature offers a new way to share moments without switching to video for regular users and creators.

How to Create a Carousel Post

To create a Carousel Post, open the Instagram app on phone and tap on the “+” icon at the bottom of the screen to create a new post from the options shown, choose the standard post format.

Next, choose at least two photos from the gallery. These images will create the carousel that viewers can swipe through. Then tap on “Next” to move the editing screen.

How to add music

When you land on the final editing page, the app will show you the ‘Add Music’ option. Tap on it to add background music to your carousel. The app suggests popular songs and audio, but users can also search for specific songs using the search bar.

The social media platform also allows you to use the saved tracks, making it easier to reuse music from earlier posts. Once the audio is selected, the track will link to the carousel and play during interaction.

After sharing the post when followers will see it in their feed, and the music will start playing when they open or swipe through the images.


