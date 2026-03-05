iPhone 17e Vs iPhone 17: Does Apple’s Affordable Model Beat The Flagship? Detailed Comparison Here

US based tech giant has launched the most affordable smartphone of 17 lineup, the iPhone 17e which is a lite version of flagship iPhone 17. Both the devices are powered by A19 chipset; the 17e promises to offer a flagship class speed and intelligence at an affordable price.

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: features and specification

Design: The iPhone 17 and 17e have the same sleek Apple design language. However, the newly launched iPhone 17e has a more classic finish with a matte rear and simpler aluminum frame.

Talking about the rear panel, the key difference between both the device is their camera module. The iPhone 17 features a pill-shaped camera module with two shooters whereas the iPhone 17e has a more subtle and smooth look with just on camera lens embedded along with the panel.

Display: The iPhone 17e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield 2 which offers three times better scratch resistance. The iPhone 17 features a display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and ProMotion OLED panel and Always-On display support.

Processor: Both the devices are powered by the same A19 chipset built on the advanced 3nm process which delivers up to 2x faster performance than the iPhone 11.

Camera: In terms of optics, the iPhone 17 offers a 48MP primary shooter with 2x optical-quality telephoto and a 48MP fusion Ultra-Wide lens. The device also offers a Camera Control button for instant access and a customisable Action button for shortcuts.

The iPhone 17e features only a single lens of 48MP which also offers an optical quality 2x telephoto mode. The front panel offers a 12MP camera for selfie and video calling.

Operating System: Both the devices run on iOS 26 and include a new Apple Intelligence suite and offers features like Live Translation, Visual Intelligence, Call Screening, and Hold Assist. At Rs 64,900 the iPhone 17e is a good option if you were planning to buy iPhone 17. The newly launched device have almost same features as iPhone 17 at a much lower cost.