iPhone 17e Vs iPhone 17: Does Apple’s Affordable Model Beat The Flagship? Detailed Comparison Here

US based tech giant has launched the most affordable smartphone of 17 lineup, the iPhone 17e which is a lite version of flagship iPhone 17. Both the devices are powered by A19 chipset; the 17e promises to offer a flagship class speed and intelligence at an affordable price.
iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: features and specification
Design: The iPhone 17 and 17e have the same sleek Apple design language. However, the newly launched iPhone 17e has a more classic finish with a matte rear and simpler aluminum frame.
The flagship iPhone 17 has polished aluminum edges and expanded colour palette and is available in lavender, mist blue, sage, white, and black whereas the iPhone 17e comes in back, white, and soft pink colour shade.
Talking about the rear panel, the key difference between both the device is their camera module. The iPhone 17 features a pill-shaped camera module with two shooters whereas the iPhone 17e has a more subtle and smooth look with just on camera lens embedded along with the panel.
Display: The iPhone 17e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield 2 which offers three times better scratch resistance. The iPhone 17 features a display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and ProMotion OLED panel and Always-On display support.
Processor: Both the devices are powered by the same A19 chipset built on the advanced 3nm process which delivers up to 2x faster performance than the iPhone 11.
Camera: In terms of optics, the iPhone 17 offers a 48MP primary shooter with 2x optical-quality telephoto and a 48MP fusion Ultra-Wide lens. The device also offers a Camera Control button for instant access and a customisable Action button for shortcuts.
The iPhone 17e features only a single lens of 48MP which also offers an optical quality 2x telephoto mode. The front panel offers a 12MP camera for selfie and video calling.
Operating System: Both the devices run on iOS 26 and include a new Apple Intelligence suite and offers features like Live Translation, Visual Intelligence, Call Screening, and Hold Assist.
At Rs 64,900 the iPhone 17e is a good option if you were planning to buy iPhone 17. The newly launched device have almost same features as iPhone 17 at a much lower cost.
Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a Series All Set To Debut: Transparent Design, Upgraded Glyph, And 4 Vibrant Colours, Check All Features, Price And Launch Date
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed