Is ChatGPT Down? Major Outage Hits Users Across The US And Worldwide

OpenAI’s widely used artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT suffered a significant outage on Tuesday, leaving thousands of users across the United States and many globally unable to access the service. This is the second day in a row that the platform has experienced such disruptions, sparking frustration among individuals and businesses that rely on the tool for daily tasks.

According to user-reported feedback gathered through outage-tracking platforms, more than 12,580 users in the United States reported issues, with nearly 93% of complaints specifically related to ChatGPT. Other OpenAI services appeared to be functioning normally during the disruption.

Users Report Logouts, Crashes and Error Messages

Reports indicate that users faced multiple problems, including:

Sudden logouts from accounts

Chat history disappearing

App and web versions crashing

Long response delays and timeouts

Error messages reading: “Unusual activity has been detected from your device. Try again later.”

Many users said they were unable to recover conversations or continue ongoing work, raising concerns about data accessibility and platform reliability.

OpenAI Status Page Shows No Major Outage

Despite the widespread complaints, OpenAI’s official status page did not list any system-wide problems during Monday or Tuesday’s outage, leaving many customers confused about whether the disruption was local, technical or part of a larger system failure.

The lack of immediate acknowledgment fueled criticism online, with users expressing concern about transparency and dependence on AI systems for essential productivity.

Dependence on AI Tools Exposed

The outage highlights the growing vulnerability associated with heavy reliance on AI-powered tools used for writing, research, coding, marketing, education and customer support. Many companies and creators reported halted workflows while they waited for service restoration.

No Timeline Yet for Full Restoration

As of now, OpenAI has not issued a detailed explanation for the outage or shared an expected timeline for resolution. Users are continuing to report intermittent failures across regions.

What Affected Users Can Try

Refresh the page or reopen the app

Clear browsing cache or cookies

Try a different browser or network

Wait for system-level restoration if problems persist

This remains a developing story and updates will follow once OpenAI officially confirms the cause and restoration status.

