LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity donald trump India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity donald trump India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity donald trump India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity donald trump India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity donald trump India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity donald trump India-Russia summit Indian Cricket Russia Europe war warning England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Is ChatGPT Down? Major Outage Hits Users Across The US And Worldwide

Is ChatGPT Down? Major Outage Hits Users Across The US And Worldwide

ChatGPT faces a major global outage, leaving thousands of users in the US and worldwide unable to access chats. Reports include logouts, crashes, and error messages. OpenAI has not provided a full explanation yet; users await service restoration.

ChatGPT faces a major global outage. (Photo: Canva)
ChatGPT faces a major global outage. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 3, 2025 01:54:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is ChatGPT Down? Major Outage Hits Users Across The US And Worldwide

OpenAI’s widely used artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT suffered a significant outage on Tuesday, leaving thousands of users across the United States and many globally unable to access the service. This is the second day in a row that the platform has experienced such disruptions, sparking frustration among individuals and businesses that rely on the tool for daily tasks.

According to user-reported feedback gathered through outage-tracking platforms, more than 12,580 users in the United States reported issues, with nearly 93% of complaints specifically related to ChatGPT. Other OpenAI services appeared to be functioning normally during the disruption.

Users Report Logouts, Crashes and Error Messages

Reports indicate that users faced multiple problems, including:

  • Sudden logouts from accounts

  • Chat history disappearing

  • App and web versions crashing

  • Long response delays and timeouts

  • Error messages reading: “Unusual activity has been detected from your device. Try again later.”

Many users said they were unable to recover conversations or continue ongoing work, raising concerns about data accessibility and platform reliability.

OpenAI Status Page Shows No Major Outage

Despite the widespread complaints, OpenAI’s official status page did not list any system-wide problems during Monday or Tuesday’s outage, leaving many customers confused about whether the disruption was local, technical or part of a larger system failure.

The lack of immediate acknowledgment fueled criticism online, with users expressing concern about transparency and dependence on AI systems for essential productivity.

Dependence on AI Tools Exposed

The outage highlights the growing vulnerability associated with heavy reliance on AI-powered tools used for writing, research, coding, marketing, education and customer support. Many companies and creators reported halted workflows while they waited for service restoration.

No Timeline Yet for Full Restoration

As of now, OpenAI has not issued a detailed explanation for the outage or shared an expected timeline for resolution. Users are continuing to report intermittent failures across regions.

What Affected Users Can Try

  • Refresh the page or reopen the app

  • Clear browsing cache or cookies

  • Try a different browser or network

  • Wait for system-level restoration if problems persist

This remains a developing story and updates will follow once OpenAI officially confirms the cause and restoration status.

ALSO READ: Vivo X300, X300 Pro Launched In India With Dimensity 9500 SoC; Check Price, Features And Sale Deals

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 1:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chatgptChatGPT downChatGPT outageOpenAI ChatGPT

RELATED News

Galaxy Z TriFold Launches With Stunning 10-Inch Inner Panel, Flexible Tri-Fold Tech And Dependable 5,600mAh Battery Power

‘Big Brother Move?’ Why Govt Wants Sanchar Saathi App On Every Phone And Why Critics Call It Unconstitutional As Backlash Grows

Apple Appoints Amar Subramanya As New VP Of AI, Replacing John Giannandrea

Vivo X300 And X300 Pro: Leaked India Prices, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

November 2025 Auto Sales: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and M&M Posted Double-Digit Growth, Know The Reason Behind Sudden Rise In Market

LATEST NEWS

Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral: Animated Film Screened Inside Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple, Internet Reacts

Wake Up Richer, Want To Think Like A Billionaire? Start With These 7 Morning Habits

Donald Trump ‘Again’ Claims He Ended India-Pakistan Conflict And ‘Eight Wars’, Says He Deserves Nobel Peace Prize

Air India Resolves Check-In Glitch Caused By Third-Party System, Flights Back On Schedule

Decoding Modi-Putin ‘Friendly’ Bond Since 2014, What To Expect From The December 5 India-Russia Summit | Explained

Virat Kohli Set For Vijay Hazare Trophy Return After 15 Years, Confirms DDCA Chief; Netizens React: ‘GOAT Is Coming’

Putin Warns Europe: Russia Ready For War ‘Right Away’ If Conflict Begins; Accuses European Powers Of Blocking Ukraine Peace

Who Is Arvid Lindblad? Half Indian Half Swedish, Secures Breakthrough F1 Seat At 18

Who Is Vedamurti Devavrat Rekhe? 19-Year-Old Masters Nearly 2,000 Yajurveda Mantras In 50 Days, PM Modi Hails Achievement Of Reviving 200-Year-Old Vedic Tradition

From S-400 To S-500: Why India Wants Russia’s Most Advanced Air Defence Shield

Is ChatGPT Down? Major Outage Hits Users Across The US And Worldwide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is ChatGPT Down? Major Outage Hits Users Across The US And Worldwide

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is ChatGPT Down? Major Outage Hits Users Across The US And Worldwide
Is ChatGPT Down? Major Outage Hits Users Across The US And Worldwide
Is ChatGPT Down? Major Outage Hits Users Across The US And Worldwide
Is ChatGPT Down? Major Outage Hits Users Across The US And Worldwide

QUICK LINKS