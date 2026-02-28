LIVE TV
iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump al udeid air base latest news ayatollah khamenei commodities market approved voters prabhas
Home > Tech and Auto > Meet Raul John Aju: 16-Year-Old Kerala Government Advisor And AI Kid Of India Who Rocked The 2026 AI Impact Summit

Meet Raul John Aju: 16-Year-Old Kerala Government Advisor And AI Kid Of India Who Rocked The 2026 AI Impact Summit

Raul John Aju, a 16-year-old from Kerala, is a young AI innovator who built robots, founded an AI company, advised governments, and spoke at a UN panel, gaining global recognition.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 28, 2026 16:03:16 IST

Raul John Aju who is just 16-year-old has become one of the most talked Indian innovators. He is mentioned as the “AI Kid of India” in the media. What sets Raul apart isn’t just his age, but his extraordinary journey into the world of AI and robotics. 

Early Life and Achievements 

He was born and raised in Kerala. His interest in technology began at an early age. He built his robot at the age of 12, gaining hands on introduction to engineering and machine intelligence that laid the foundation for his future accomplishments. He continued exploring AI without any formal training or education. 

Raul’s passion and dedication for tech turned into action. He started a company, AI Realm technology, and created more than 10 AI powered tools and applications. The main focus of the company is on practical solutions, ranging from automation software to humanoid robotics. Raul’s aim is to solve real-world problems rather than create unnecessary hype. 

Many teenagers struggle to figure out their interests. Raul is advising governments on how to integrate AI into public service. He has shared insights with officials in Kerela and Dubai highlighting how AI can improve governance and everyday life. 

2026 AI Impact Summit

At the 2026 India AI Impact Summit he delivered the opening address at a UN panel on AI and children’s safety. At the summit he met prominent figures such as the UN special envoy for digital and emerging technology and UN secretary general Antonio Guterres. He has become a known name in the international tech and policy circle. 

Instead of early success, Raul is still focused on the future. He continually urges young people to use technology thoughtfully, using AI not just for innovation, but also as a tool to solve practical challenges. 

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 4:03 PM IST
QUICK LINKS