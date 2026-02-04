Nissan Gravite Confirmed: MPV To Feature Premium Interior, Honeycomb Grille, And DRL—Check Price And Launch Date

Automobile manufacturer Nissan has officially announced the launch of its new much-awaited compact MPV (multi-purpose vehicle), the Nissan Gravite. The car was expected to launch in January. However, the company has now confirmed that the car will be launched on 17th February 2026.

Nissan Gravite Design and Look

In terms of exterior design and look of the car, it is similar to Triber. The Nissan Gravite features several design changes; at the front the car gets a new honeycomb grille and slim LED daytime running lights (DRLs) connected through a stylish chrome strip with Gravite branding on the bonnet.

The side profile of the car looks rugged with roof rails and a distinct hump near the rear windows. The car is expected to feature dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear the company has added wraparound LED lights and silver accents on the bumper to give it a contempory look.

Nissan Gravite Interior

In terms of interior the layout is also similar to the Tiber. The company is expected to use different colors and materials for the seats to give it a premium feel. The interior of the car is expected to feature an 8-inch touchscreen, A digital display for the driver, rear AC vents to keep the car cool. In terms of safety, the car offers six air bags, a parking camera, and stability control.

The car will likely be powered by a 1-litre petrol engine which can produce 72hp of power. Buyers can choose between a standard 5-speed manual gearbox and easy-to-drive automatic transmission. Nissan Gravite Price

The Nissan Gravite is expected to be positioned as an affordable budget friendly car with an ex-showroom price likely to be starting around Rs 6.20 lakh. However, the company has not revealed much detail yet. The official details and price will be revealed on 17th Febraury during the launch event Also Read: Why Is Everyone Banning Social Media For Kids? Spain Joins Australia In Restricting Underage Access To Instagram

