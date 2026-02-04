Nissan Gravite Confirmed: MPV To Feature Premium Interior, Honeycomb Grille, And DRL—Check Price And Launch Date

Automobile manufacturer Nissan has officially announced the launch of its new much-awaited compact MPV (multi-purpose vehicle), the Nissan Gravite. The car was expected to launch in January. However, the company has now confirmed that the car will be launched on 17th February 2026.
The company has designed a sub-4-meter car for families. The car is based on the popular Renault Triber through a partnership between Nissan and Renault due to which the upcoming MPV shares the same basic structure and skeleton as the Renault Triber. The company has also added its own unique style to make it stand out.
Nissan Gravite, crafted for Indians, shaped by India’s spirit.
A new journey begins with 1.4 billion aspirations.
Launching 17th February.#NissanGravite #Nissanlndia #LaunchDay #SaveTheDate pic.twitter.com/3tE7a0ScIj
— Nissan India (@Nissan_India) February 4, 2026
Nissan Gravite Design and Look
In terms of exterior design and look of the car, it is similar to Triber. The Nissan Gravite features several design changes; at the front the car gets a new honeycomb grille and slim LED daytime running lights (DRLs) connected through a stylish chrome strip with Gravite branding on the bonnet.
The side profile of the car looks rugged with roof rails and a distinct hump near the rear windows. The car is expected to feature dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear the company has added wraparound LED lights and silver accents on the bumper to give it a contempory look.
Nissan Gravite Interior
In terms of interior the layout is also similar to the Tiber. The company is expected to use different colors and materials for the seats to give it a premium feel. The interior of the car is expected to feature an 8-inch touchscreen, A digital display for the driver, rear AC vents to keep the car cool. In terms of safety, the car offers six air bags, a parking camera, and stability control.
The car will likely be powered by a 1-litre petrol engine which can produce 72hp of power. Buyers can choose between a standard 5-speed manual gearbox and easy-to-drive automatic transmission.
Nissan Gravite Price
The Nissan Gravite is expected to be positioned as an affordable budget friendly car with an ex-showroom price likely to be starting around Rs 6.20 lakh. However, the company has not revealed much detail yet. The official details and price will be revealed on 17th Febraury during the launch event
Also Read: Why Is Everyone Banning Social Media For Kids? Spain Joins Australia In Restricting Underage Access To Instagram
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed