Realme 16T 5G, P4R Set To Launch In India Soon: Spotted On Certification Sites With Multiple Storage Variants, Check All Details

Chinese tech manufacturing company Realme is gearing up for expanding its portfolio in India. The company is planning to launch 16T and 16T and the P4R 5G. The news has been circulating all over the internet.
As per media reports and experts, model number RMX5268 for the Realme 16T 5G and RMX5266 for the Realme R4R 5G has been spotted on the certification websites. This means that these smartphones can launch anytime in Indian market. However, the company has not officially announced these devices yet.
EXCLUSIVE: Two new realme phones are coming to India. Sources shared the details with me.
realme 16T 5G (RMX5268)
6GB + 128GB
8GB + 128GB
8GB + 256GB
Colors: Starlight Red, Starlight Black, Aurora Green
realme P4R 5G (RMX5266)
4GB + 128GB
6GB + 128GB
6GB + 256GB
Colors: Silver… pic.twitter.com/DP7UBlxMyX
— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 13, 2026
The experts suggest that the Realme 16T 5G should come in three versions that are 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage and the top-end variant offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Whereas the Realme P4R 5G will also come in three variants i.e., 4GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage and the top end variant offers 6GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Realme 16 Series in India
Realme 16 series is already available in the Indian market. The lineup in India consists of two devices, Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. These devices were launched on 6th January 2026
The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G comes with a starting price of Rs 39,999 and the Realme 16 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 31,999 for the base variant offering 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The Pro+ model is available in Master Gold, Master Grey, and Camellia Pink while the Pro variant is available in Master Gold, Pebble Grey, and Orchid Purple options.
Also Read: Xiaomi Book Pro 14 To Debut Soon: Intel Partner Lake CPU, 32GB RAM, And Magnesium Alloy Design, Check All Details And Launch Timeline
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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