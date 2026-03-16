Realme 16T 5G, P4R Set To Launch In India Soon: Spotted On Certification Sites With Multiple Storage Variants, Check All Details

Chinese tech manufacturing company Realme is gearing up for expanding its portfolio in India. The company is planning to launch 16T and 16T and the P4R 5G. The news has been circulating all over the internet.

The experts suggest that the Realme 16T 5G should come in three versions that are 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage and the top-end variant offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Whereas the Realme P4R 5G will also come in three variants i.e., 4GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage and the top end variant offers 6GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Realme 16 Series in India

Realme 16 series is already available in the Indian market. The lineup in India consists of two devices, Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. These devices were launched on 6th January 2026

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G comes with a starting price of Rs 39,999 and the Realme 16 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 31,999 for the base variant offering 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Pro+ model is available in Master Gold, Master Grey, and Camellia Pink while the Pro variant is available in Master Gold, Pebble Grey, and Orchid Purple options. Also Read: Xiaomi Book Pro 14 To Debut Soon: Intel Partner Lake CPU, 32GB RAM, And Magnesium Alloy Design, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

