Red Magic 11 Air Unveiled In China With RedCore R4 Gaming Chip, Dual-Active Cooling Fan And Cool RGB Light. Phone To Make Global Debut On…

Nubia has launched the Red Magic 11 Air in China with a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, gaming triggers, active cooling, and a 7,000mAh battery.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 21, 2026 19:06:15 IST

Red Magic 11 Air Unveiled In China With RedCore R4 Gaming Chip, Dual-Active Cooling Fan And Cool RGB Light. Phone To Make Global Debut On…

Chinese tech manufacturer Nubia has launched its latest gaming-oriented handset, the Red Magic 11 Air in China. The new gaming phone comes with high-end hardware and built quality, an active cooling system, and a massive battery. The phone is a successor to last year’s Red Magic 10 Air, and this model has also sustained the company’s signature transparent design. The REDMAGIC logo features at the right of the camera module paired with RGB lighting for gaming vibe. 

Red Magic 11 Air features and specification 

Display: The Red Magic 11 Air features a 6.85-inch 1.5K full-screen display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and up to 960Hz touch response rate. The company claims to offer an impressive 95.1 per cent screen to body ratio. Additionally, the display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. 

Processor: The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Soc Chipset paired with a self-developed RedCore R4 gaming chip and up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM paired with up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The phone runs on Android 16 based RedMagic OS 11.0. 

Battery: The device is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery with 120W fired fast charging support. Despite having such a huge battery, the phone justifies its Air branding with a relatively slim profile of 7.85mm. 

Optics: In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone offers a dual camera setup having a primary camera of 50MP and 50MP of an ultra-wide-angle sensor. In front the phone offers a 16MP camera for selfie and video calling.

Gaming features: Gaming features are the key highlight of the all-new Red Magic 11 Air. The gaming features include professional shoulder trigger buttons with 520Hz touch sampling rate, bypass charging support, dual-active cooling fans, and a built-in PC emulator. The device also supports NFC and weighs 207grams.

The company has not released any device officially in India yet. However, the company will launch its phone in European market on 29th January 2026

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 7:06 PM IST
