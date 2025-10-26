LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > SoftBank approves remaining $22.5 billion of OpenAI investment, the Information reports

SoftBank approves remaining $22.5 billion of OpenAI investment, the Information reports

SoftBank approves remaining $22.5 billion of OpenAI investment, the Information reports
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 06:12:26 IST

SoftBank approves remaining $22.5 billion of OpenAI investment, the Information reports

(Reuters) -SoftBank has approved a second installment of $22.5 billion to complete its $30 billion investment in OpenAI, tech news website the Information reported on Saturday.  The Japanese investment group's board has approved the installment as long as the artificial intelligence startup completes a corporate restructuring that would pave the way for an eventual public offering, the report said, citing a person with knowledge of the decision.  Reuters could not immediately verify the report. SoftBank and OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The money would fill out a $41 billion financing round that was announced in April, according to the Information report. SoftBank had earlier agreed to fund OpenAI with $10 billion in mid-April and an additional $30 billion in December, contingent on the AI firm transitioning to a for-profit structure by the end of the year. However, the tech investment firm had said that if OpenAI's restructuring fails, the investment amount would drop to $20 billion. (Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft and Matthew Lewis)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 6:12 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
SoftBank approves remaining $22.5 billion of OpenAI investment, the Information reports

