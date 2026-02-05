Suzuki’s New Access Is Here: ABS Safety, LED Tall Lamp, Digital Colour TFT Cluster – Check Price, Colours & Features

Suzuki Motorcycle India has rolled out the Suzuki Access with single-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS). The company is expanding its scooter portfolio by improving its safety features in the popular 125cc segment.

The company claims that the new ABS equipped variant aims to offer customers greater choice while retaining the performance, comfort, and reliability associated with the brand Access.

Another variant is Access Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition which comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs 98,378. This variant is also available in five colours which consists of Metallic Mat Black No.2, Black No.2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, Solid Ice Green, and Pearl Mat Aqua Silver. The Access you trust, now with ABS.

Continuing to deliver the same pickup, mileage, comfort and reliability riders rely on.

Confidence for everyday rides.

Suzuki Access ABS features and safety

The newly launched single channel ABS system is designed to regulate brake pressure and reduce the risk of wheel locking during sudden braking and improving riders’ safety without compromising performance or fuel efficiency.

The company has said that the new scooter will continue to deliver the same pickup, mileage, and comfort as existing variants.

