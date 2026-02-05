LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Suzuki's New Access Is Here: ABS Safety, LED Tall Lamp, Digital Colour TFT Cluster – Check Price, Colours & Features

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched Suzuki Access single channel ABS in two different varainats and five vibrant colours with same milage, pickup and comfort starting at Rs 92,328

Suzuki launched new Access with ABS
Suzuki launched new Access with ABS

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 5, 2026 13:31:55 IST

Suzuki Motorcycle India has rolled out the Suzuki Access with single-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS). The company is expanding its scooter portfolio by improving its safety features in the popular 125cc segment. 

The company claims that the new ABS equipped variant aims to offer customers greater choice while retaining the performance, comfort, and reliability associated with the brand Access. 

The latest scooter is available in two different variants that are Access Ride Connect ABS Edition with ex-showroom price of Rs 92,328. This variant is available in five shades that consist of Metallic Mat Black No,2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, Solid Ice Green, and Pearl Shiny Beige. 

Another variant is Access Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition which comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs 98,378. This variant is also available in five colours which consists of Metallic Mat Black No.2, Black No.2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, Solid Ice Green, and Pearl Mat Aqua Silver. 



Suzuki Access ABS features and safety 

The newly launched single channel ABS system is designed to regulate brake pressure and reduce the risk of wheel locking during sudden braking and improving riders’ safety without compromising performance or fuel efficiency. 

The company has said that the new scooter will continue to deliver the same pickup, mileage, and comfort as existing variants. 

The company is also offering the finance schemes with interest rates starting at 6.99 per cent and zero processing fees, along with the special promotional offers for select customers. The offers and discounts are subject to terms and conditions. 

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 1:03 PM IST
suzuki access, suzuki access abs, suzuki access abs launch

QUICK LINKS