Home > Tech and Auto > Warby Parker And Google To Launch AI-Powered Smart Glasses In 2026, Check Features And Detail

Warby Parker And Google To Launch AI-Powered Smart Glasses In 2026, Check Features And Detail

The leading eyewear brand Warby Parker and tech giant Google have come together to make the smart glasses. Both the companies revealed this during a recent event. The smart eyewear will be launched by 2026.

Warbey Parker and Google to launch smart glasses by 2026, credit: X/Google
Warbey Parker and Google to launch smart glasses by 2026, credit: X/Google

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 9, 2025 11:57:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Warby Parker And Google To Launch AI-Powered Smart Glasses In 2026, Check Features And Detail

The leading eyewear company Warby Parker revealed on Monday that  they collaborating with Alphabet’s Google to develop lightweight AI-powered glasses, with the first product expected to launch in 2026.

The announcement was  made during The Android Show | XR Edition. This was  the first time the companies have set a public timeline for the release since unveiling the partnership earlier this year.

Google has been making a renewed push into augmented reality and wearable technology, a sector where Meta Platforms  and Apple  have been the early movers in the market.

Meta has poured resources into its Quest mixed-reality headsets and Ray-Ban smart glasses, while Apple entered the market with its Vision Pro headset earlier this year, positioning it as a premium spatial computing device.

Google, which shelved its consumer-focused Glass product nearly a decade ago, is now betting on AI integration and strategic partnerships to make smart eyewear more mainstream.

The collaboration with Warby Parker will leverage Google‘s Android XR platform and Gemini AI model to deliver multimodal intelligence in everyday eyewear, aiming for suitable for all-day wear.

Warby Parker told that its upcoming glasses will be “lightweight and AI-enabled” but did not provide details on pricing or distribution plans.

In a recent blog post, The tech giant Google said that they are  working with Samsung 005930.KS, Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to create stylish, lightweight glasses.

The initiative includes two types of devices: AI glasses for screen-free assistance, equipped with speakers, microphones and cameras for natural interaction with Gemini, and display AI glasses that feature an in-lens display for private access to information such as navigation or translation captions.

(with inputs from agencies)

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 11:55 AM IST




