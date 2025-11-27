LIVE TV
Home > Technology > 'Hey Google, Are There Budget-Friendly Restaurants Nearby?' Navigating Now Gets Easy With Gemini On Google Maps

'Hey Google, Are There Budget-Friendly Restaurants Nearby?' Navigating Now Gets Easy With Gemini On Google Maps

Google Maps has started rolling out Gemini as its new AI assistant, replacing Google Assistant across all navigation modes. Users can now access smarter, more conversational voice commands for directions, searches, and real-time updates with the new Gemini-powered experience.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 27, 2025 15:32:56 IST

'Hey Google, Are There Budget-Friendly Restaurants Nearby?' Navigating Now Gets Easy With Gemini On Google Maps

Google Maps has started to introduce Gemini as its built-in AI assistant across all navigation options. The rollout replaces Google Assistant and brings a more conversational tool to manage routes, searches, and live updates. Users will see the classic four-colour microphone icon replaced with a blue Gemini spark. Google has updated Maps to support natural conversations and smoother voice controls while users walk, drive, cycle, or use public transport.

Gemini’s introduction aims to make on-the-go assistance faster and easier. The update is already available on selected devices and will reach more users across Android and iOS in the coming weeks.

Gemini Replaces Google Assistant in Maps

Google has activated Gemini to take over all in-app navigation commands within Maps. The assistant now responds to instructions such as “navigate home,” “add stop,” “avoid tolls,” and “stop navigating.” It also provides instant updates about turns, travel time, and weather at the destination. 

Users can still say “Hey Google” to activate the assistant, which keeps the experience familiar for long-time Android users. Gemini’s update focuses on real-time route support and aims to reduce manual tapping while travelling. Google plans to push the feature widely to ensure a smooth shift from Google Assistant to Gemini.

Gemini offers more advanced search abilities within Maps. Users can explore nearby cafes, check closing hours, or ask for popular dishes at a restaurant. The assistant can handle layered instructions, such as finding a vegan-friendly place along the current route, checking parking options, and then starting navigation.

The upgrade makes interactions sound more natural and avoids the need for repeated commands. Gemini’s ability to understand context helps users manage detailed searches without stopping or changing screens. The feature aims to improve overall trip planning and keep users focused on the road or their surroundings during travel.

Additional Voice Features Beyond Navigation

Gemini inside Google Maps still supports many familiar Android voice actions. Users can call contacts, send messages, and control music while navigating.

The assistant also connects with supported apps and extensions to help with tasks such as summarizing emails, checking upcoming meetings, or playing songs through services like Spotify.  

This keeps Gemini a unified voice assistant instead of a tool limited to navigation. Google aims to offer a single ecosystem experience where travel assistance and everyday phone features work together. The company will continue expanding Gemini’s abilities as more users receive the updated version of Maps.

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 3:32 PM IST
