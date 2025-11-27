‘Hey Google, Are There Budget-Friendly Restaurants Nearby?’ Navigating Now Gets Easy With Gemini On Google Maps

Google Maps has started to introduce Gemini as its built-in AI assistant across all navigation options. The rollout replaces Google Assistant and brings a more conversational tool to manage routes, searches, and live updates. Users will see the classic four-colour microphone icon replaced with a blue Gemini spark. Google has updated Maps to support natural conversations and smoother voice controls while users walk, drive, cycle, or use public transport.

Gemini’s introduction aims to make on-the-go assistance faster and easier. The update is already available on selected devices and will reach more users across Android and iOS in the coming weeks.

Start your EV trip right. Add your car type & adapter in Google Maps and skip the guessing game when it comes to finding charging stations on your route. pic.twitter.com/wVKT6nsgGX — Google Maps (@googlemaps) November 26, 2025

Gemini Replaces Google Assistant in Maps

Google has activated Gemini to take over all in-app navigation commands within Maps. The assistant now responds to instructions such as “navigate home,” “add stop,” “avoid tolls,” and “stop navigating.” It also provides instant updates about turns, travel time, and weather at the destination.

Gemini has arrived as your hands-free driving assistant in the @GoogleMaps app. Find places along your route, check for EV availability, and share your ETA just by asking. Gemini can also help with multi-step tasks like “find me a restaurant that serves vegetarian tacos within… pic.twitter.com/MjQxwCC1Ze — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 5, 2025

Users can still say “Hey Google” to activate the assistant, which keeps the experience familiar for long-time Android users. Gemini’s update focuses on real-time route support and aims to reduce manual tapping while travelling. Google plans to push the feature widely to ensure a smooth shift from Google Assistant to Gemini.

Gemini offers more advanced search abilities within Maps. Users can explore nearby cafes, check closing hours, or ask for popular dishes at a restaurant. The assistant can handle layered instructions, such as finding a vegan-friendly place along the current route, checking parking options, and then starting navigation.

The upgrade makes interactions sound more natural and avoids the need for repeated commands. Gemini’s ability to understand context helps users manage detailed searches without stopping or changing screens. The feature aims to improve overall trip planning and keep users focused on the road or their surroundings during travel.

Additional Voice Features Beyond Navigation

Gemini inside Google Maps still supports many familiar Android voice actions. Users can call contacts, send messages, and control music while navigating.

The assistant also connects with supported apps and extensions to help with tasks such as summarizing emails, checking upcoming meetings, or playing songs through services like Spotify.

This keeps Gemini a unified voice assistant instead of a tool limited to navigation. Google aims to offer a single ecosystem experience where travel assistance and everyday phone features work together. The company will continue expanding Gemini’s abilities as more users receive the updated version of Maps.

