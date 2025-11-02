Bengaluru: 25-Year-Old MBA Graduate Found Dead in Apartment, Police Suspect Suicide Amid Mental Health Concerns

In Bengaluru, there is an area, Gayatri Nagar, where a young woman named Supriya, aged 25, who had just completed her MBA, was found dead in her apartment. She was in a very advanced state of decomposition. The body was discovered after the family members of the deceased, not hearing from her for several days, got in touch with the owner of the house, who found the door locked from the inside. Police are treating it as a case of suicide, but mental health issues are also being looked into, as there were signs that she had been alone in the city for about one and a half years while the rest of the family was living in a different place.

Investigation and Circumstances

Officials from the police department revealed that Supriya was on the staff of a private company and was a depressed person. Her corpse was discovered on the third floor of the apartment building, and forensic methods, among them, postmortem, and phone data analysis, are in progress to indicate the exact time and cause of death. Police are recording the unnatural death and are continuing their case.

Mental Health Awareness Urged

The unfortunate demise of a young person highlights the sad reality of the growing problem of mental health among young people, particularly the professional ones who live apart from family support. The specialists ask anyone who is undergoing such mental suffering to reach out for assistance at the earliest. This incident is an all too real reminder of the need for mental wellness and the support of the community in big cities.

In case you or anyone you know suffers from depressive thoughts, it’s very important to get in touch with mental health professionals or helplines as a way of preventing such tragedies.