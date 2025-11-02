LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Bengaluru: 25-Year-Old MBA Graduate Found Dead in Apartment, Police Suspect Suicide Amid Mental Health Concerns

Bengaluru: 25-Year-Old MBA Graduate Found Dead in Apartment, Police Suspect Suicide Amid Mental Health Concerns

In Bengaluru’s Gayatri Nagar, 25-year-old MBA graduate Supriya was found dead in her apartment, suspected of suicide. Police are investigating, while the incident highlights growing mental health concerns among young professionals living alone in cities.

Bengaluru: 25-Year-Old MBA Graduate Found Dead in Apartment, Police Suspect Suicide Amid Mental Health Concerns

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 2, 2025 17:18:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru: 25-Year-Old MBA Graduate Found Dead in Apartment, Police Suspect Suicide Amid Mental Health Concerns

In Bengaluru, there is an area, Gayatri Nagar, where a young woman named Supriya, aged 25, who had just completed her MBA, was found dead in her apartment. She was in a very advanced state of decomposition. The body was discovered after the family members of the deceased, not hearing from her for several days, got in touch with the owner of the house, who found the door locked from the inside. Police are treating it as a case of suicide, but mental health issues are also being looked into, as there were signs that she had been alone in the city for about one and a half years while the rest of the family was living in a different place.

Investigation and Circumstances

Officials from the police department revealed that Supriya was on the staff of a private company and was a depressed person. Her corpse was discovered on the third floor of the apartment building, and forensic methods, among them, postmortem, and phone data analysis, are in progress to indicate the exact time and cause of death. Police are recording the unnatural death and are continuing their case.

Mental Health Awareness Urged

The unfortunate demise of a young person highlights the sad reality of the growing problem of mental health among young people, particularly the professional ones who live apart from family support. The specialists ask anyone who is undergoing such mental suffering to reach out for assistance at the earliest. This incident is an all too real reminder of the need for mental wellness and the support of the community in big cities.

In case you or anyone you know suffers from depressive thoughts, it’s very important to get in touch with mental health professionals or helplines as a way of preventing such tragedies.

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 5:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bengaluru newsBengaluru suicidedepressionGayatri NagarMBA graduateMental Health Awarenesspolice investigationsuicide preventionSupriya death caseyoung professionals

RELATED News

“Sorry Sir, Please!”: Indian Woman’s Emotional Plea After Target Shoplifting Arrest Goes Viral

Viral Video of Rs 21 Crore Buffalo’s Death at Pushkar Fair Raises Serious Animal Welfare Concerns

WATCH| Air Purifier Spikes From 97 To 500 In Seconds After Door Opens: Viral Video Exposes Toxic Delhi Air

Who Is Rinku Singh, Former WWE Star, Now Seen Sweeping Floors In Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram

Trump Reveals Newly Renovated Lincoln Bathroom Featuring Gold and Marble Design

LATEST NEWS

India Vs Australia: India Wins Third T20 By 5 Wickets, Evens Series In Hobart, Washington Sundar Shines With 49 Off 23 Balls

Bengaluru: 25-Year-Old MBA Graduate Found Dead in Apartment, Police Suspect Suicide Amid Mental Health Concerns

Who Is Harmanpreet Kaur Dating? Check India Star Cricketer’s Marriage Status Here

Celebrity Birthdays November 2025 : Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner & More

World Cup 2025: ICC Introduces Major Rule Changes – What’s New This Time

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online From Ninja Stadium

IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online in Navi Mumbai

IND-W VS SA-W: Is Sunidhi Chauhan’s Performance Cancelled Amid Match Delay Due To Heavy Rains? Here’s What The Singer Said

Rain Stops Play, Internet Starts Drama: Fans React To IND vs SA Women’s World Cup Final Delay

India vs Australia T20 2025: Meet the Sponsors Behind the Big Game

Bengaluru: 25-Year-Old MBA Graduate Found Dead in Apartment, Police Suspect Suicide Amid Mental Health Concerns

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru: 25-Year-Old MBA Graduate Found Dead in Apartment, Police Suspect Suicide Amid Mental Health Concerns

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru: 25-Year-Old MBA Graduate Found Dead in Apartment, Police Suspect Suicide Amid Mental Health Concerns
Bengaluru: 25-Year-Old MBA Graduate Found Dead in Apartment, Police Suspect Suicide Amid Mental Health Concerns
Bengaluru: 25-Year-Old MBA Graduate Found Dead in Apartment, Police Suspect Suicide Amid Mental Health Concerns
Bengaluru: 25-Year-Old MBA Graduate Found Dead in Apartment, Police Suspect Suicide Amid Mental Health Concerns

QUICK LINKS