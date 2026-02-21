LIVE TV
Bravery Caught On Camera: Young Girl Stops Closing Lift Doors, Saves Two Children In Viral CCTV Clip | WATCH

A tense moment inside a residential building lift has gone viral after CCTV footage captured a young girl stepping in to prevent two small children from getting trapped between malfunctioning doors. Her swift reaction helped avert what could have turned into a serious accident.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 21, 2026 16:33:18 IST

A tense moment inside a residential building lift has gone viral after CCTV footage captured a young girl stepping in to prevent two small children from getting trapped between malfunctioning doors. Her swift reaction helped avert what could have turned into a serious accident.

While many hailed her bravery, the episode has also triggered fresh concerns about elevator safety standards and maintenance.

Quick Thinking Prevents Possible Mishap

In the video, two young children can be seen standing inside the lift while an older girl remains outside, speaking to them. As the doors begin to slide shut, the older child suddenly realises the younger ones may not be able to exit safely.

Without hesitation, she wedges herself between the closing doors in an attempt to stop them. Typically, modern elevators are designed to reopen when they detect an obstruction. However, in this instance, the doors continue pressing inward instead of retracting.

Struggling to hold the doors apart, the girl uses her hands and legs to create space, ensuring the children are not pinned inside.

Residents Step In To Help

Hearing the commotion, two women from the building rush to the spot. When the lift doors still fail to reopen automatically, they forcibly pry them apart and pull the children to safety.

Once the younger kids are out of harm’s way, the doors shut completely. The clip ends with residents checking on the children and the brave girl who intervened.

The incident has raised alarm over whether the lift’s sensor system was faulty or improperly maintained.

Social Media Divided Over Safety And Supervision

The footage sparked a wave of reactions online. Several viewers questioned why the doors did not reopen upon sensing resistance, suggesting a possible technical failure.

Others demanded accountability from the lift manufacturer or the agency responsible for issuing safety certifications. Some users highlighted the need for stricter inspection protocols to prevent such malfunctions.

At the same time, a section of viewers pointed out concerns over child supervision, arguing that young children should not be using lifts without adult oversight.

Despite differing opinions, most agreed on one thing, the older girl’s courage was remarkable. Many described her as fearless and quick-witted, noting that her split-second decision likely prevented a dangerous situation.

A Reminder On Lift Safety

The incident underscores the importance of regular lift maintenance and functional safety mechanisms, especially in residential buildings where children frequently use elevators.

Experts advise that children should always be accompanied by adults while using lifts, and residents should promptly report any unusual behaviour, such as delayed door response or sensor failure.

While the young girl’s bravery won widespread praise, the episode serves as a stark reminder that proper safety systems and supervision are crucial to preventing avoidable accidents.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 4:33 PM IST
