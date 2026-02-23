‘Disrespect To Legends’: Portraits Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Padmini Used As Washroom Signs In Haryana, Netizens Erupt With Anger As Video Goes Viral

A viral video from Sikri in Haryana has sparked massive outrage online after portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Padmini were allegedly used as washroom signs at a banquet hall.

The clip, widely circulated on X and other social media platforms, shows framed images of the revered historical figures placed on restroom doors marked for men and women.

The incident reportedly took place at Milan Banquet Hall in Sikri. As the video gained traction, social media users condemned the act, calling it “deeply insensitive” and “hurtful.”

Many described the alleged use of the portraits as a sign of “disrespect to legends” who hold immense historical and cultural significance across India.

Social Media Erupts In Anger

Netizens were quick to question how portraits of such iconic figures could be used as restroom signage. “Do they not have any manners about where to place photos of legends?”

Watch here:

A video from Milan Banquet Hall, Sikri, Haryana shows the portrait of Chh. Shivaji Maharaj & Rani Padmini allegedly used for Washroom (HE/SHE) signage.

The act is being seen as an insult to a revered historical figure and has hurt Indian sentiments. Immediate action is expected. pic.twitter.com/r9Q7Ta6P2A — Mahesh Patil – Benadikar (@MaheshPatil_B) February 23, 2026







one user wrote. Others said the act had wounded the sentiments of millions, pointing out that Shivaji Maharaj symbolised Swarajya and resistance, while Rani Padmini is remembered for her valour and sacrifice.

Several posts demanded strict action against the banquet hall management, with some alleging deliberate intent. Calls for penalties and immediate removal of the images flooded social media timelines.

Many users also sought clarification from the management, urging authorities to intervene and prevent similar incidents in the future.

No Official Response Yet

As of now, there has been no formal statement from Milan Banquet Hall’s management or local authorities in Haryana. It remains unclear whether the portraits were intentionally placed as gender markers or if they were decorative pieces that were later repurposed.

The lack of clarification has further fuelled speculation and anger online.

The controversy once again underlines how historical icons continue to command deep emotional reverence in India. In the age of viral media, even perceived disrespect can quickly escalate into widespread public backlash.

With the video continuing to circulate, many are now awaiting an official explanation and corrective action.

ALSO READ: ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’: Hindu Students Form Human Chain to Protect Muslim Classmates Outside Sealed Mosque At Lucknow University – Watch