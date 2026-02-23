LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > ‘Disrespect To Legends’: Portraits Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Padmini Used As Washroom Signs In Haryana, Netizens Erupt With Anger As Video Goes Viral

‘Disrespect To Legends’: Portraits Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Padmini Used As Washroom Signs In Haryana, Netizens Erupt With Anger As Video Goes Viral

Viral video shows portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Padmini used as washroom signs in Haryana, sparking outrage.

Viral video shows portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Padmini used as washroom signs. (Photo: X)
Viral video shows portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Padmini used as washroom signs. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 23, 2026 20:07:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Disrespect To Legends’: Portraits Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Padmini Used As Washroom Signs In Haryana, Netizens Erupt With Anger As Video Goes Viral

A viral video from Sikri in Haryana has sparked massive outrage online after portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Padmini were allegedly used as washroom signs at a banquet hall.

The clip, widely circulated on X and other social media platforms, shows framed images of the revered historical figures placed on restroom doors marked for men and women.

The incident reportedly took place at Milan Banquet Hall in Sikri. As the video gained traction, social media users condemned the act, calling it “deeply insensitive” and “hurtful.”

You Might Be Interested In

Many described the alleged use of the portraits as a sign of “disrespect to legends” who hold immense historical and cultural significance across India.

Social Media Erupts In Anger

Netizens were quick to question how portraits of such iconic figures could be used as restroom signage. “Do they not have any manners about where to place photos of legends?”

Watch here:



one user wrote. Others said the act had wounded the sentiments of millions, pointing out that Shivaji Maharaj symbolised Swarajya and resistance, while Rani Padmini is remembered for her valour and sacrifice.

Several posts demanded strict action against the banquet hall management, with some alleging deliberate intent. Calls for penalties and immediate removal of the images flooded social media timelines.

Many users also sought clarification from the management, urging authorities to intervene and prevent similar incidents in the future.

No Official Response Yet

As of now, there has been no formal statement from Milan Banquet Hall’s management or local authorities in Haryana. It remains unclear whether the portraits were intentionally placed as gender markers or if they were decorative pieces that were later repurposed.

The lack of clarification has further fuelled speculation and anger online.

The controversy once again underlines how historical icons continue to command deep emotional reverence in India. In the age of viral media, even perceived disrespect can quickly escalate into widespread public backlash.

With the video continuing to circulate, many are now awaiting an official explanation and corrective action.

ALSO READ: ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’: Hindu Students Form Human Chain to Protect Muslim Classmates Outside Sealed Mosque At Lucknow University – Watch

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 8:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajharyanaHaryana viral videoRani Padmini washroom signShivaji MaharajShivaji Maharaj portrait controversyviral video

RELATED News

After Obscene Viral MMS Controversy, Payal Gaming Cooks Up A Storm With A New Social Media Post That Shows…

UP Road Mishap: Etawah Biker Hit By Car After Skidding On Gravel Left Behind Post Road Work, Netizens Express Outrage Over Absence Of Warning Signs And Barricades | WATCH

Bonnie Blue Announces Pregnancy! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Who Is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri Folk Singer’s Angry Viral Video Shows ‘Dholida Dhol Re Vagad’ Star Thrashing Anchor With Footwear On Stage Over Obscene Remark

Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Two Minors Stab Class 10 Student 27 Times In 30 Seconds | CCTV Sparks Outrage

LATEST NEWS

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Paper Review, Exam Analysis And Student Feedback

Who Is Nirahua? Bhojpuri Star Says ‘I Never Fell In Love With My Wife, Just Doing My Duty,’ Calls Marriage Forced | VIRAL Video Sparks Backlash Online

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

Who was Edwin Lutyens? Late Architect’s Great-Grandson Expresses Disappointment Over Statue Removal From Rashtrapati Bhavan

WWE RAW: The Undertaker Leaves AJ Styles Speechless With Incredible WWE Announcement — WATCH VIDEO

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

‘Disrespect To Legends’: Portraits Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Padmini Used As Washroom Signs In Haryana, Netizens Erupt With Anger As Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Disrespect To Legends’: Portraits Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Padmini Used As Washroom Signs In Haryana, Netizens Erupt With Anger As Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Disrespect To Legends’: Portraits Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Padmini Used As Washroom Signs In Haryana, Netizens Erupt With Anger As Video Goes Viral
‘Disrespect To Legends’: Portraits Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Padmini Used As Washroom Signs In Haryana, Netizens Erupt With Anger As Video Goes Viral
‘Disrespect To Legends’: Portraits Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Padmini Used As Washroom Signs In Haryana, Netizens Erupt With Anger As Video Goes Viral
‘Disrespect To Legends’: Portraits Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rani Padmini Used As Washroom Signs In Haryana, Netizens Erupt With Anger As Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS