Meet Man, An Indian, Who Owns 22 Luxury Flats In Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Once Worked As Mechanic, His Name Is…
His story is an inspiration to many, proving that with determination, hard work, and the right mindset, even the hardest dreams can be achieved.

George V Nereamparambil
George V Nereamparambil

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 13, 2025 13:25:08 IST

The world’s tallest building, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, is known for its amazing architecture and expensive apartments, and living there for many is just a dream. But one Indian businessman has turned that dream into reality. George V Nereamparambil, originally from Kerala, now reportedly owns 22 apartments in the Burj Khalifa. He is also called the ‘King of Burj Khalifa.’

George was born into an ordinary family in Kerala, and started working at the age of just 11 to help his father. From childhood, he looked for small ways to earn money, even starting his first business by making glue from leftover cotton seeds.

In 1976, George moved to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. Initially, he worked as a mechanic, but he soon noticed the growing demand for air conditioning in the Gulf. This inspired him to start his own small company, which eventually became the well-known ‘GEO Group of Companies’. Today, this company is a major name in the Gulf countries.

The story of how George began acquiring apartments in Burj Khalifa is equally inspiring.

Reports suggest that a relative once taunted him, saying he would never set foot in the building. Taking this as a challenge, George rented his first apartment in 2010. Over the years, he gradually bought more apartments, and now he owns 22 luxurious units.

Today, George’s net worth exceeds Rs 4,800 crore, making him one of the most successful Indian entrepreneurs abroad.

Nereamparambil’s story is an inspiration to many, proving that with determination, hard work, and the right mindset, even the hardest dreams can be achieved.

