Semi-Naked Dance Viral Video Sparks Row In Chhattisgarh, SDM Who Showered Money Removed After Probe Ordered

Chhattisgarh administration at one point after the preliminary inquiry, decided to transfer SDM Markam as he was considered to have defaulted in his duty and also having lost the trust and respect of the public.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 12, 2026 16:06:33 IST

A video showing semi nude dancers at a function in Chhattisgarh that was mired in controversy went viral across social media platforms. The whole thing created such a storm that the local government could not do otherwise than to intervene at once. The visuals of the performers dressed in practically nothing included the very humorous scene of the SDM Markam dumping money on the stage as part of the festival. The video had its rounds on WhatsApp, Facebook, and X, resulting in the neighborhood people and activists complaining who were declaring the video as inappropriate and not acceptable in their culture. The occurrence led to and encouraged the questioning and the sharing of views on social media by the users and the local community concerning the morality and the public behavior of the officials.

The police in that particular area due to the uproar started examining the viral video closely and subsequently took the step of filing a case under the laws pertaining to the circulation and display of indecent content. This act was also portrayed as a quick-moving response from the authorities and the local government which saw the ensuing investigation directly by the top officials of the situation. Chhattisgarh administration at one point after the preliminary inquiry, decided to transfer SDM Markam as he was considered to have defaulted in his duty and also having lost the trust and respect of the public. The government statement was that such behavior of an officer should be tolerated and that counseling measures were to be taken.

The police and administrative machinery of the state have reaffirmed their promise to maintain public order and to be sensitive to social issues. The police have said that they are still looking into the matter and are trying to find out the person who organised the event and the permissions granted for it along with the way the video got circulated online so fast. Local leaders and representatives of the community have appreciated the quick response saying that the action sends a very strong message of accountability and the level of service that is expected from public servants. With the case already in progress, more information is likely to come out about the possibilities of legal action against the people involved in the filming and the spreading of the video.

Also Read: Payal Gaming Viral MMS Row: Maharashtra Cyber Police Arrest Suspect For Uploading AI Deepfake Inappropriate Video Of Influencer

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 4:06 PM IST
