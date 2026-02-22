LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Did Taylor Swift Perform At A Luxury Wedding In Jamnagar? Truth Behind Viral Clips That Shocked Fans | WATCH

Did Taylor Swift Perform At A Luxury Wedding In Jamnagar? Truth Behind Viral Clips That Shocked Fans | WATCH

Viral clips showing Taylor Swift's alleged performance at a luxury wedding in Jamnagar perplexed the fans, but what is the truth?

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 22, 2026 08:46:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Taylor Swift Perform At A Luxury Wedding In Jamnagar? Truth Behind Viral Clips That Shocked Fans | WATCH

In the recent past, certain viral video snips on social media reported that Taylor Swift had performed at the glamorous wedding of Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel in Jamnagar, and this was met with excitement and disbelief amongst the fan club of Swift all over the world.

Did Taylor Swift Perform At A Luxury Wedding In Jamnagar? Truth Behind Viral Clips That Shocked Fans | WATCH

The videos that went viral on sites such as X and Reddit depicted a woman dancing and singing on stage in a fashion that a certain audience found herself relating to Swift and his legendary performance character.



This prompted numerous speculations among fans with many assuming that the pop star had made a secret trip to India to attend the wedding, a rumour that rapidly spread across the internet with users arguing the validity of the footage.

If Not Taylor Swift Then Who?

Nevertheless, Taylor Swift is not recorded to have attended the Jamnagar wedding performance. The woman in the viral clips is, according to reports, a lookalike of an Ashley Leechin who has gained recognition in the social media due to her dramatic resemblance with Swift and her habit of dressing in Eras Tour style outfits in the look of the singer. Her looks in the Jamnagar video, coupled with her hairstyle and stage demeanor, sufficed to give more than enough online viewers the impression that it was the true Swift being talked to. However, fact checking by various news sources can confirm that Swift was not in India during the incident and it was not her performance.

The confusion emphasises the ease with which viral material can propagate fake news where lookalikes or fake scenes are concerned. Online fans, as well as correcting the record, joked on the similarity and others were puzzled as to why the videos went viral. In other recent stories, Taylor Swift has been in the news due to other reasons such as her engagement with NFL star Travis Kelce, however there is no confirmed relation between the singer and the Jamnagar wedding videos that are trending online. 

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit’s Dreamy Japan Escape, Wears Kimono, Shows Cozy Moments With Shriram Nene And Picture-Perfect Mount Fuji View

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 8:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift fansTaylor Swift indiaTaylor Swift jamnagartaylor swift newsTaylor swift viral videoTaylor swift viral video indiaTaylor Swift weddingwas Taylor Swift in india

RELATED News

Who Is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri Folk Singer’s Angry Viral Video Shows ‘Dholida Dhol Re Vagad’ Star Thrashing Anchor With Footwear On Stage Over Obscene Remark

Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Two Minors Stab Class 10 Student 27 Times In 30 Seconds | CCTV Sparks Outrage

‘Mujhe Chakkar Aarhe Hai Guyzz’: DU Professor Shares Bizarre Students Exam Answers, Vents Frustration | Watch VIRAL Video

Leaked Obscene Viral MMS Claims Rock Social Media: Who Is Tamanna Baloch, Is She The Latest Target Of Online Scams?

‘They Chose the Wrong Target’: Australia-Based NRI Woman Pulls Out Sword After Egg Attack On Car, Scares Off Bike-Borne Robbers in Ludhiana

LATEST NEWS

Shahabuddin Vs Yunus: Bangladesh President Accuses Former Chief Adviser Of Ignoring Constitutional Duties Amid Political Storm: ‘They Did Not Want My Name To Appear Anywhere’

Kara Braxton, Pillar of the Detroit Shock Dynasty, Dies at 43

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Did Taylor Swift Perform At A Luxury Wedding In Jamnagar? Truth Behind Viral Clips That Shocked Fans | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Taylor Swift Perform At A Luxury Wedding In Jamnagar? Truth Behind Viral Clips That Shocked Fans | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Taylor Swift Perform At A Luxury Wedding In Jamnagar? Truth Behind Viral Clips That Shocked Fans | WATCH
Did Taylor Swift Perform At A Luxury Wedding In Jamnagar? Truth Behind Viral Clips That Shocked Fans | WATCH
Did Taylor Swift Perform At A Luxury Wedding In Jamnagar? Truth Behind Viral Clips That Shocked Fans | WATCH
Did Taylor Swift Perform At A Luxury Wedding In Jamnagar? Truth Behind Viral Clips That Shocked Fans | WATCH

QUICK LINKS