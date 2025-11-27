‘Twisted My Arm Hard, I Screamed’ Delhi Woman Faces Horrific Assault During Uber Ride, Rider In Custody

Delhi based Bharati Chaturvedi’s, ordinary trip to the doctor’s office turned to be a nightmare when she accused the Uber driver of pushing her, and then he even twisting her arm. The whole incident started when the woman claimed that the Uber driver had pushed her and even twisted her arm.

What Happened Actually?

The lady took a taxi from her house in Vasant Vihar to South Delhi, however, the driver was alleged to have gone a different way and made a sudden stop which she commanded, twice, in fact. The frightened female was in the process of unlocking the vehicle’s door when out of nowhere, the driver allegedly pulled his hand from his front seat and seized her arm. She cried out, and he released her, however, not before leaving a mark on her which was a consequence of their fighting.

Chaturvedi narrated that she right away attempted to contact the emergency number (100) and Uber’s in app safety support, but the replies were not very much of a help. Later on, she went ahead and made a post about the incident on social media which eventually got the matter noticed by the authorities. It took the incident getting viral before the ride hailing company and the local police took action. Uber permanently deactivated the driver after that. The police have started their inquiries and promised to take legal action according to the findings.

Dear women of Delhi I took an @Uber_India from Vasant Vihar to sarvodaya enclave to the doc. The pin stopped near Essex farms, driver agreed to drop me minus pin. But began getting irritated and yelling and suddenly turned while i asked him to go straight for a u turn. Asked… — Bharati Chaturvedi (@Bharati09) November 26, 2025







The entire incident has very clearly brought up the issue of passenger safety and the effectiveness of emergency response systems in ride sharing services which are to a large extent still questioned. Chaturvedi, who is the Chairperson of the environmental non profit organization Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group, expressed her disappointment by saying, ‘safety in Uber is a privilege, not a guarantee’.

