US Military Destroyer USS Delbert D. Black Takes Position At Eilat Port As Iran Deploys 1,000 Strategic Drones Amid Rising Tensions

Tensions between Washington and Iran keep climbing, and now a US military destroyer has docked in Eilat, according to Israel’s Ynet News.

The ship’s arrival at the southern port, right on the Gulf of Aqaba, close to Israel’s borders with Egypt and Jordan, wasn’t some sudden move. This was all planned ahead of time as part of ongoing cooperation between the Israeli and US militaries.

US military destroyer takes position at Eilat Port

All this comes while President Trump says he’s open to talks with Iran. But at the same time, the US keeps sending more military assets into the region.

So, Washington’s making it clear: they’re leaving both the door to diplomacy and the option for military action wide open.

A US defence official told Reuters they can’t share operational details for security reasons, but stressed that keeping American service members safe is still the top priority.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the armed forces are ready for anything. If the president gives the order, the military can act—no hesitation.

A U.S. Navy missile destroyer docked a short time ago at the port of Eilat. The IDF says: “The destroyer is docking at the port as part of routine, pre-planned activity and as part of the cooperation between the IDF and the United States military.” pic.twitter.com/gv9HDr3xr3 — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) January 30, 2026

Iran deploys 1,000 new strategic drones

The Iranian state news agency Tasnim reported that the country has deployed about 1,000 new strategic drones in its military, as the country prepares to face a potential American air strike.

The military exercise coincides with the US President Donald Trump sending what he has termed a huge Armada of navy ships to the Persian Gulf. According to Tasnim, to protect the military secrets, no photos of the deployment of the drone would be issued.

Trump takes potshots at Iran on Truth Social

This is after Trump said on Truth Social that the fleet, which includes the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, would deliver a worse attack than the Operation Midnight Hammer in which America conducted extensive air raids on the nuclear facilities of Iran last June.

An enormous Fleet is bound for Iran. It is in swift motion, mighty, eager, full of direction, like Africa, Trump posted, pursuing it is a larger fleet, with the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that dispatched to Venezuela.

As in the case of Venezuela, it is prepared, willing and capable of accomplishing its mission quickly, swiftly and violently, in case the need arises.

The US President exhorted Tehran to lead by negotiation, and he wrote, “Hopefully, Iran will soon come to the table and work out a fair and equitable bargain- NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS- one that is good to all sides. There is no time to lose, it is a matter of time!”

Trump referred to his past military action on Iran, threatening, “MAKE A DEAL! as I told Iran once before. They did not, and there was Operation Midnight Hammer, a great Iranian annihilation. The second assault will be much more horrible! Don’t make that happen again. Thanks to your consideration of this issue!”

How did Iran react?

Iran’s leaders didn’t waste any time. Right after Trump’s message, a top adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei fired back, warning the U.S. to think twice before acting.

He didn’t mince words: “A limited strike? That’s just wishful thinking. Any military move, no matter where it comes from or how big means war. We’ll hit back immediately and without holding back. Tel Aviv will be in our sights, along with anyone standing behind the aggressor.”

ALSO READ: Flight From Bangladesh Lands In Pakistan’s Karachi For First Time In 14 Years, Why Was Service Suspended For So Long? Everything You Need To Know