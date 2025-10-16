LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Viral Video: Indian Influencer's Visit To China's 'Longest Escalator' Stuns Netizens, Watch Here

Viral Video: Indian Influencer’s Visit To China’s ‘Longest Escalator’ Stuns Netizens, Watch Here

The escalator ride, which reportedly costs just Rs 24, takes around three minutes. Akash, who filmed the journey, described the escalator’s depth as seemingly endless.

China’s ‘Longest Escalator’ Stuns Internet (Screengrab: Instagram@kaash_chaudhary)
China’s ‘Longest Escalator’ Stuns Internet (Screengrab: Instagram@kaash_chaudhary)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 16, 2025 12:50:05 IST

Viral Video: Indian Influencer’s Visit To China’s ‘Longest Escalator’ Stuns Netizens, Watch Here

Indian content creator Akash Chaudhary recently caught the attention of social media users worldwide after sharing a video of his visit to the longest escalator in China, located in the city of Chongqing.

The escalator descends so deep underground that its end is barely visible, prompting Akash to jokingly call it “Pataal Lok Ki Seedhi.

The escalator ride, which reportedly costs just Rs 24, takes around three minutes. Akash, who filmed the journey, described the escalator’s depth as seemingly endless.

He highlighted the experience as unique, and showed the engineering skills demonstrated by China in constructing such massive infrastructure efficiently.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

In his Instagram post, Akash shared his humorous take on the experience. He said, “You may not have seen the stairs to heaven until now, but today I will show you the stairs that take you to the underworld. This escalator is the deepest in the world, and at first glance, the end is not visible; it’s that huge.” 

Notably, Hong Kong is known for the longest outdoor escalator system, the Central Mid Levels Escalator, built in 1993. This system connects several residential and commercial areas using multiple escalators and moving walkways.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 12:50 PM IST
Viral Video: Indian Influencer’s Visit To China’s ‘Longest Escalator’ Stuns Netizens, Watch Here

QUICK LINKS