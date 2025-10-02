WATCH: Indian Woman Leaves US After Being Laid Off, Emotional Video Goes Viral

Ananya Joshi, an Indian woman who openly shared her job search journey on social media, has now left the United States after failing to secure a suitable position. On September 29, Joshi posted an emotional video on Instagram, showing her departure from the US. With tears in her eyes, she thanked the country for the opportunities it had given her and admitted that leaving was the hardest step she had ever taken.

“By far the hardest step in this journey. Even though I seemed to have accepted my reality, nothing could have prepared me for this day. America was my first home as a financially independent adult and that will always be a special thing to me. Though short-lived, I really appreciate the life you gave me AMERICA, I LOVE YOU,” her caption read.

Joshi, a 2024 graduate of Northwestern University with a master’s degree in Biotechnology, had previously worked at a biotech startup through the F-1 Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. However, she was laid off earlier this year due to company-wide downsizing. In a LinkedIn post four months ago, she shared her struggle, writing, “I’ve been laid off from my previous role… There’s some urgency to this as my STEM OPT clock is ticking, and I need to secure a role within the next month to remain in the US.”

Despite actively applying for roles, she could not find a fitting opportunity within the required timeline. Her decision to leave the US was marked by both gratitude and heartbreak.

Some of her recent social media posts hint that she may now explore career opportunities in Dubai. Meanwhile, her video has drawn mixed reactions as many viewers empathised with her struggle, while others questioned her choice to fly first class during her return.

ALSO READ: Homeless Man Assaults Woman In NYC Building; Victim Pleads ‘No! How Much To Make You Stop?’