LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > WATCH: Indian Woman Leaves US After Being Laid Off, Emotional Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Indian Woman Leaves US After Being Laid Off, Emotional Video Goes Viral

With tears in her eyes, she thanked the country for the opportunities it had given her and admitted that leaving was the hardest step she had ever taken.

WATCH: Indian Woman Leaves US After Being Laid Off, Emotional Video Goes Viral

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 2, 2025 09:12:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Indian Woman Leaves US After Being Laid Off, Emotional Video Goes Viral

Ananya Joshi, an Indian woman who openly shared her job search journey on social media, has now left the United States after failing to secure a suitable position. On September 29, Joshi posted an emotional video on Instagram, showing her departure from the US. With tears in her eyes, she thanked the country for the opportunities it had given her and admitted that leaving was the hardest step she had ever taken.

“By far the hardest step in this journey. Even though I seemed to have accepted my reality, nothing could have prepared me for this day. America was my first home as a financially independent adult and that will always be a special thing to me. Though short-lived, I really appreciate the life you gave me AMERICA, I LOVE YOU,” her caption read.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ananya 🐬 | Relatable Adult Life (@ananyastruggles)

Joshi, a 2024 graduate of Northwestern University with a master’s degree in Biotechnology, had previously worked at a biotech startup through the F-1 Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. However, she was laid off earlier this year due to company-wide downsizing. In a LinkedIn post four months ago, she shared her struggle, writing, “I’ve been laid off from my previous role… There’s some urgency to this as my STEM OPT clock is ticking, and I need to secure a role within the next month to remain in the US.”

Despite actively applying for roles, she could not find a fitting opportunity within the required timeline. Her decision to leave the US was marked by both gratitude and heartbreak.

Some of her recent social media posts hint that she may now explore career opportunities in Dubai. Meanwhile, her video has drawn mixed reactions as many viewers empathised with her struggle, while others questioned her choice to fly first class during her return.

ALSO READ: Homeless Man Assaults Woman In NYC Building; Victim Pleads ‘No! How Much To Make You Stop?’

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 9:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: indian womanus newsUSA

RELATED News

Caught On Camera: ‘She Is Durga’ Brave Punjabi Mother Stops Three Robbers, Social Media Calls Her ‘Real-Life Durga’
Can Artificial Intelligence ‘Pray’ To God? Gemini’s Response To Kerala Priest Goes Viral
Happy Dussehra 2025: Simple Tricks To Create Unique Dussehra Images Using Google Gemini Nano Banana, ChatGPT, Grok AI, And Other Tools
Simple Tips To Transform Your Dussehra 2025 Photos With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI
WATCH: Pathetic Work Culture, Patriarchy, No Respect, Overburdening: Psychologist’s Crying Video Reveals Govt Job Crisis

LATEST NEWS

India At Risk? Rahul Gandhi Warns Of ‘Flaws’ And ‘Attack On Democracy’: Here’s What He Told Students In Colombia
‘I Was Just Eating Clean And Breastfeeding’: Here’s How Alia Bhatt Lost Weight After Daughter Raha’s Birth
Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Internet Shutdown, Bareilly On High Alert For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row’, What Is It? Explained
WATCH: Indian Woman Leaves US After Being Laid Off, Emotional Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Indian Woman Leaves US After Being Laid Off, Emotional Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Indian Woman Leaves US After Being Laid Off, Emotional Video Goes Viral
WATCH: Indian Woman Leaves US After Being Laid Off, Emotional Video Goes Viral
WATCH: Indian Woman Leaves US After Being Laid Off, Emotional Video Goes Viral
WATCH: Indian Woman Leaves US After Being Laid Off, Emotional Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS