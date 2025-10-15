Watch: Wrong Food Order Leads To Shocking Fight At Texas Fast Food Joint, Video Goes Viral

A late-night visit to a Whataburger restaurant in San Antonio, Texas, ended in chaos after a food order mistake led to a violent fight. According to New York Post, seven people were arrested after the fight broke out around 3:00 am last Sunday.

The incident, which took place inside a Whataburger outlet, was caught on camera and quickly went viral. Videos showed multiple people throwing punches, shouting, and knocking over tables as others screamed in the background.

FAST FOOD FIGHT:

At a Whataburger on Blanco Road in San Antonio Texas.

🔸Seven people were arrested for partaking in the Sunday Morning Brawl. A police investigation is ongoing. #Fights #WWE #DWTS pic.twitter.com/DfhVWzPT5h — Just Lookin (@JustLookingMon) October 8, 2025

Police from the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) said they were called to the scene shortly after the fight began. According to local outlet KSAT, at least one teenager was seriously injured.

Authorities identified the arrested individuals as Andres Garcia Cardenas (21), Tyrone Tolliver (21), Miguel Torres (57), Meili Torres (21), Andrew Lopez (21), Deontae Tolliver (23), and Veronica Valdez (53). All seven were taken to the Bexar County Jail and charged with assault causing bodily injury. They were later released the following day, according to the report.

What exactly happened?

The fight reportedly began after an order mix-up. A witness and mother, Rebecca Noel, who recorded the incident and later shared it on Facebook, said the restaurant staff accidentally gave part of her son’s order to another table. Instead of resolving the issue, staff allegedly told the other customers, “They have your food.”

“Moments later, those individuals confronted my son and his friends, and within seconds, the situation escalated far beyond a simple misunderstanding,” Noel wrote.

“There is absolutely no excuse for what happened. This never should have escalated to this point,” she added, according to the report.

