Woman Found Dead Near Delhi Railway Station, Police Launch Investigation Amid Growing Mystery

A very unsettling revelation unfolded on Sunday close to the Adarsh Nagar Railway Station where the corpse of a woman presumably between forty and fifty who was considered to be a beggar or a drifter was discovered in a secluded spot.

According to the police, the woman was approximately 40 to 45 years old and had been brutalized to the extent that the case would be classified as a very violent attack. The victim’s garments were ripped, and the detectives examined a deep wound assumed to be from a knife on her skull and face Besides, there were also marks of blood around her lips.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) kept local police posted after the macabre discovery was made in a thick shrub area at the back of the railway station premises. The matter is already in the hands of several specialized teams that are conducting an in-depth probe.

Crime Scene Forensics and Evidence

As soon as the murder victim was found the police started a comprehensive investigation. Several important pieces of evidence were obtained through the initial police work at the scene.

A pair of women’s and a pair of men’s slippers as well as other materials possibly related to the crime were picked up by the investigators near the corpse. The forensic analysis of these materials is in process to obtain fingerprints, DNA, and other important clues that can point to the murderer.

Identity and CCTV Scrutiny

To find out who the dead woman was is the main concern and the process of locating any relatives or friends that could provide assistance in this regard is already started.

Detectives are at the same time going through the CCTV recordings from the area around the train station in order to see the woman’s movements during the hours before the event and to maybe spot any strange persons.

The Mahendra Park police station has taken up murder as a case and has assigned specialized units which are to solve the case quickly and punish the killers.

