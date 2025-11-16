LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter Bihar Elections bihar election
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Woman Found Dead Near Delhi Railway Station, Police Launch Investigation Amid Growing Mystery

Woman Found Dead Near Delhi Railway Station, Police Launch Investigation Amid Growing Mystery

A woman, aged 40–45 and believed to be a beggar, was found brutally murdered near Adarsh Nagar Railway Station. Police recovered slippers and other evidence, while CCTV footage is being reviewed. Specialized units are probing the violent attack to identify and catch the killer.

Woman Brutally Murdered Near Adarsh Nagar Railway Station, Police Investigate (Pc: X)
Woman Brutally Murdered Near Adarsh Nagar Railway Station, Police Investigate (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 16, 2025 17:46:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Woman Found Dead Near Delhi Railway Station, Police Launch Investigation Amid Growing Mystery

A very unsettling revelation unfolded on Sunday close to the Adarsh Nagar Railway Station where the corpse of a woman presumably between forty and fifty who was considered to be a beggar or a drifter was discovered in a secluded spot.

According to the police, the woman was approximately 40 to 45 years old and had been brutalized to the extent that the case would be classified as a very violent attack. The victim’s garments were ripped, and the detectives examined a deep wound assumed to be from a knife on her skull and face Besides, there were also marks of blood around her lips.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) kept local police posted after the macabre discovery was made in a thick shrub area at the back of the railway station premises. The matter is already in the hands of several specialized teams that are conducting an in-depth probe.

Crime Scene Forensics and Evidence

As soon as the murder victim was found the police started a comprehensive investigation. Several important pieces of evidence were obtained through the initial police work at the scene.

A pair of women’s and a pair of men’s slippers as well as other materials possibly related to the crime were picked up by the investigators near the corpse. The forensic analysis of these materials is in process to obtain fingerprints, DNA, and other important clues that can point to the murderer.

Identity and CCTV Scrutiny

To find out who the dead woman was is the main concern and the process of locating any relatives or friends that could provide assistance in this regard is already started.

Detectives are at the same time going through the CCTV recordings from the area around the train station in order to see the woman’s movements during the hours before the event and to maybe spot any strange persons.

The Mahendra Park police station has taken up murder as a case and has assigned specialized units which are to solve the case quickly and punish the killers.

Also Read: Gujarat Murder Horror: Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiancé An Hour Before Wedding After Argument Over Saree Turns Ugly

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 5:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Adarsh Nagar Railway StationDelhi murder

RELATED News

Did You Know How Much Sugar Hides In Your Train Snack Box? Passenger Exposes 46.09g Of Sugar In 4.5 Hours Of Journey

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Triggers Social Media Chatter As ‘Mystery Object’ On His Forehead Grabs Attention

‘Baal Kheech Kheech Ke Maara’: Tej Pratap Yadav’s Estranged Wife Aishwarya Rai Once Accused Mother-In-Law Rabri Devi Of Assault- Watch!

Gujarat Murder Horror: Bride-To-Be Killed By Fiancé An Hour Before Wedding After Argument Over Saree Turns Ugly

‘I Am More Mentally And Physically Drained’: KL Rahul Takes A Brutal Dig At LSG Boss Sanjiv Goenka Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

LATEST NEWS

Woman Found Dead Near Delhi Railway Station, Police Launch Investigation Amid Growing Mystery

‘Will Bury Those Who…’: Tej Pratap Yadav Issues Big Statement, Says Insult To Rohini Acharya ‘Unbearable’

What Is ‘Mother Of Satan’? Volatile Explosive That Could Have Triggered The Deadly Delhi Red Fort Blast

Who Is Deepti Bhatnagar? Internet Gets Curious About Dharmendra’s Lesser-Known Daughter-In-Law, Who Once Acted In Hollywood But Now Does THIS Full-Time

Jharkhand Horror: 21-Year-Old Widow Burned Alive by Lover and His Wife; Here’s What Happened Next

SS Rajamouli Loses Cool After Varanasi Trailer Gets Leaked As Mahesh Babu And Priyanka Chopra Clip Surfaces ‘That Is A Year Of Hard Work….’

“Small-but-happy-win”: OpenAI Finally Fixes ChatGPT’s Most Annoying Quirk, Now No One Can Recognize AI-Generated Text

Mexico Protest Horrific Video: Mob Drags A Police Officer Into The Crowd, Beats Him As Over 100 Injured In Gen-Z Protest

Delhi Red Fort Blast Big Update: Suspect Hid In Nuh, Only Stepped Out At Night, Used Multiple Phones

RJD Crisis! Rohini Acharya’s Mama Calls For Serious Introspection After Her Exit from Politics, Says ‘Tejashwi Is Defaming Lalu Yadav’s Name’

Woman Found Dead Near Delhi Railway Station, Police Launch Investigation Amid Growing Mystery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Woman Found Dead Near Delhi Railway Station, Police Launch Investigation Amid Growing Mystery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Woman Found Dead Near Delhi Railway Station, Police Launch Investigation Amid Growing Mystery
Woman Found Dead Near Delhi Railway Station, Police Launch Investigation Amid Growing Mystery
Woman Found Dead Near Delhi Railway Station, Police Launch Investigation Amid Growing Mystery
Woman Found Dead Near Delhi Railway Station, Police Launch Investigation Amid Growing Mystery

QUICK LINKS