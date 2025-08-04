Home > World > Afghanistan Chokes Under Crisis: Drought and Overcrowding Push Kabul to Breaking Point

Afghanistan Chokes Under Crisis: Drought and Overcrowding Push Kabul to Breaking Point

Afghanistan faces a worsening drought with below-average rainfall, crop failures, and livestock at risk, warns the UN. Key provinces are hit hard, while Kabul’s overcrowded informal settlements heighten the crisis. Urgent aid and climate resilience are needed.

UN says 40 per cent of Afghanistan's total urban population lives in Kabul
UN says 40 per cent of Afghanistan's total urban population lives in Kabul

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 4, 2025 19:31:01 IST

Afghanistan is facing a severe drought, with below-average rainfall, dry soil, and crop failures threatening livestock and food security across multiple vulnerable provinces, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has warned, Khaama Press reported.

In a report published on August 3 on its official X account, OCHA stated that reduced rainfall and dry soil conditions have significantly impacted rain-fed wheat production and placed livestock at serious risk due to fodder shortages, Khaama Press noted.

Severe Drought Has Destroyed Crops and Left Families Without Enough Food

Rainfall levels remain below average, while higher-than-normal temperatures and extremely low soil moisture have worsened the situation. The most affected provinces include Badghis, Ghor, Faryab, Sar-e Pol, Samangan, Baghlan, Takhar, Badakhshan, Daikundi, Bamyan, Parwan, and Kabul. Only Herat province has returned to relatively normal conditions, Khaama Press reported.

This year’s monsoon season began earlier than usual and with greater intensity, complicating weather patterns across the country. While some rain is forecast in select areas, experts warn it may not be sufficient to reverse the prolonged drought’s impact or restore agricultural productivity.

The ongoing drought poses a serious threat to food security and livelihoods in Afghanistan, prompting urgent calls for international assistance to support farmers, protect livestock, and stabilise vulnerable rural communities.

Compounding these challenges, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) reports that Kabul now houses over 40 per cent of Afghanistan’s total urban population, with most residents living in unsafe informal settlements, Khaama Press reported. This high concentration of vulnerable populations in Kabul’s informal settlements further intensifies the country’s humanitarian crisis amid worsening drought conditions.

UN Body Says Many Parts of Kabul Lacks Basic Infrastructure

According to the agency, four out of every five people in Kabul reside in informal areas that lack basic infrastructure and are highly exposed to environmental hazards.

UN-Habitat warned that these communities “face increasing risks from extreme weather events driven by climate change,” placing millions of residents in danger, as cited by Khaama Press.

The organization said immediate measures are essential to “strengthen climate resilience and address the unsafe living conditions that dominate Afghanistan’s capital.”

The report further pointed out that most returnees to Afghanistan are forced to live in these informal settlements, which frequently lack healthcare, sanitation, and other basic services.

Highlighting the deepening humanitarian and environmental crisis, UN-Habitat noted, “Kabul’s fragile housing situation has become both a humanitarian and environmental challenge.”

As per Khaama Press, the agency emphasised that without urgent investment in infrastructure, climate adaptation, and essential services, “Kabul’s most vulnerable citizens will remain trapped in cycles of risk and deprivation.”

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: United Nations Calls For Urgent Funding As Millions in Afghanistan Remain At Risk

Tags: afghanistanDroughtkabul

RELATED News

‘Trump in High Heels’? Nancy Mace Kicks off South Carolina GOP Governor Bid With Fiesty Message
Israels’ Netanyahu Urges Red Cross Aid for Hostages in Gaza As Families Warn Against ‘Expanding War’
$50 Million Jet Destroyed: Ukrainian Drones Smash Russian Warplanes at Crimea Airbase
‘Getting Loomered’: Inside Laura Loomer’s Quest to Root Out Disloyalty in Trump Administration
Were Chinese Students at UK Universities Told to Spy on Classmates? Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Digital Ads Now Claim 46% Of India’s Rs 1 Lakh Crore Ad Market: What’s Fueling This Rapid Shift?
Delhi Court Acquits AAP Leader Satyendar Jain in Long‑Pending Corruption Case
Will Cillian Murphy Play Lord Voldemort In HBO’s New Harry Potter Series? Fans Say, ‘Anyone Else Will Be Disappointing’
Crutch Cameo Chaos: Tyrese Haliburton Steals the Spotlight at WWE SummerSlam
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Puts State on High Alert Amid Heavy Rains
Why ICEA Says Industrial Electronics Are Key To Unlocking India’s $500 Billion Manufacturing Dream By 2030
Afghanistan Chokes Under Crisis: Drought and Overcrowding Push Kabul to Breaking Point
AIADMK Files Contempt Plea Over ‘Stalin-Named’ Scheme, DMK Takes Matter to SC
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trolls Targeting His Son’s Skin Colour: Not Letting Anyone Off The Hook
RBI’s MPC Meeting Kicks Off: Will August 6 Decision Impact Rates? Economists Predict Major Moves
Afghanistan Chokes Under Crisis: Drought and Overcrowding Push Kabul to Breaking Point

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Afghanistan Chokes Under Crisis: Drought and Overcrowding Push Kabul to Breaking Point

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Afghanistan Chokes Under Crisis: Drought and Overcrowding Push Kabul to Breaking Point
Afghanistan Chokes Under Crisis: Drought and Overcrowding Push Kabul to Breaking Point
Afghanistan Chokes Under Crisis: Drought and Overcrowding Push Kabul to Breaking Point
Afghanistan Chokes Under Crisis: Drought and Overcrowding Push Kabul to Breaking Point

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?