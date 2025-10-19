LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload
LIVE TV
Home > World > After Nepal, Madagascar, Will Gen Z Protests Shake Another Government? This Muslim Country Is Facing Massive Unrest Due To…

After Nepal, Madagascar, Will Gen Z Protests Shake Another Government? This Muslim Country Is Facing Massive Unrest Due To…

Known as 'Gen Z 212' after the country’s dialing code, these demonstrations have taken place in more than a dozen major cities.

Representational image (Reuters/ANI)
Representational image (Reuters/ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 19, 2025 14:58:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Nepal, Madagascar, Will Gen Z Protests Shake Another Government? This Muslim Country Is Facing Massive Unrest Due To…

For nearly a month, Morocco has been witnessing large-scale anti-government protests led mainly by young people. Known as “Gen Z 212” after the country’s dialing code, these demonstrations have taken place in more than a dozen major cities. Young Moroccans are frustrated with corruption, high unemployment, and government extravagance, and they are demanding urgent changes from the authorities.

The protests have gained momentum following political turmoil in Madagascar, with experts warning that Morocco could be the next country facing major unrest. The youth have been especially vocal about the government’s spending priorities. While Morocco is investing more than $5 billion to build seven new stadiums and renovate another seven ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, essential public services, including healthcare, are lagging behind.

According to The Independent, Morocco has only 7.7 health workers for every 10,000 people, with even fewer in southern and eastern regions where protests are strongest. The public health system provides over 80% of healthcare but accounts for just 40% of total health spending. This has led demonstrators to chant, “Stadiums are here, but where are the hospitals?”

You Might Be Interested In

Youth unemployment is another major trigger, with 36% of people aged 15–24 out of work. More than half of Morocco’s 37 million population is under 35, making young people a powerful force in the streets. They are protesting against Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and Health Minister Amine Tahraoui, who they accuse of concentrating wealth and power among government officials and business associates. Akhannouch, one of the richest men in the country, owns most of Morocco’s gas stations.

Gen Z 212 recently published a letter addressed to King Mohammed VI, calling for the dismissal of the government and corrupt political parties, the release of detained protesters, and the creation of a national forum to hold officials accountable.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Shares Shocking AI Video, POTUS Seen Piloting A Jet & Dumping Poop On ‘No Kings’ Protesters

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 2:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Gen Z 212MoroccoMorocco protests

RELATED News

Pakistan Delivers JF-17 Thunder Block III Jets To This Country, Had Supported Islamabad During India’s Operation Sindoor

India Delivers Powerful Strike To Pakistan Allies Turkey & Azerbaijan, Tourists Ditch Trips, Economy Takes A Hit

Red-hot Red Wings set to host low-scoring Oilers

Pakistan Launches First Hyperspectral Satellite With Help From China, Tech To Help Country In…

CHINA'S XI CONGRATULATES TAIWAN PARTY KUOMINTANG NEW CHAIRPERSON – XINHUA

LATEST NEWS

Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fein Hitmaker Gets Pulled By Indian Fans After Rapper Tries To Interact, What His Security Did Next Will Shock You- WATCH!

AIMIM’s New Bihar Strategy: Two Hindu Candidates Among 25 Announced By Asaduddin Owaisi

Wall Street ends higher as investors digest Trump trade comments

Is Parineeti Chopra Welcoming Her First Baby With Raghav Chadha On Diwali? Actress Rushed To Hospital In Delhi

Will India vs Australia 1st ODI Get Postponed Due To Rain?

Trackhouse's Fernandez storms to maiden MotoGP victory at Australian GP

EV supply chain data firm Benchmark Mineral trims workforce, sources say

Watch: Viral Video Shows Passenger Harassed By Samosa Vendor Over UPI Failure At Jabalpur Station

FC Dallas clinches playoff berth with season-ending win at Vancouver

Banking shares' wobbles reveal growing unease over credit risks

After Nepal, Madagascar, Will Gen Z Protests Shake Another Government? This Muslim Country Is Facing Massive Unrest Due To…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Nepal, Madagascar, Will Gen Z Protests Shake Another Government? This Muslim Country Is Facing Massive Unrest Due To…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Nepal, Madagascar, Will Gen Z Protests Shake Another Government? This Muslim Country Is Facing Massive Unrest Due To…
After Nepal, Madagascar, Will Gen Z Protests Shake Another Government? This Muslim Country Is Facing Massive Unrest Due To…
After Nepal, Madagascar, Will Gen Z Protests Shake Another Government? This Muslim Country Is Facing Massive Unrest Due To…
After Nepal, Madagascar, Will Gen Z Protests Shake Another Government? This Muslim Country Is Facing Massive Unrest Due To…
QUICK LINKS