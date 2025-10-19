After Nepal, Madagascar, Will Gen Z Protests Shake Another Government? This Muslim Country Is Facing Massive Unrest Due To…

For nearly a month, Morocco has been witnessing large-scale anti-government protests led mainly by young people. Known as “Gen Z 212” after the country’s dialing code, these demonstrations have taken place in more than a dozen major cities. Young Moroccans are frustrated with corruption, high unemployment, and government extravagance, and they are demanding urgent changes from the authorities.

The protests have gained momentum following political turmoil in Madagascar, with experts warning that Morocco could be the next country facing major unrest. The youth have been especially vocal about the government’s spending priorities. While Morocco is investing more than $5 billion to build seven new stadiums and renovate another seven ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, essential public services, including healthcare, are lagging behind.

According to The Independent, Morocco has only 7.7 health workers for every 10,000 people, with even fewer in southern and eastern regions where protests are strongest. The public health system provides over 80% of healthcare but accounts for just 40% of total health spending. This has led demonstrators to chant, “Stadiums are here, but where are the hospitals?”

Youth unemployment is another major trigger, with 36% of people aged 15–24 out of work. More than half of Morocco’s 37 million population is under 35, making young people a powerful force in the streets. They are protesting against Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and Health Minister Amine Tahraoui, who they accuse of concentrating wealth and power among government officials and business associates. Akhannouch, one of the richest men in the country, owns most of Morocco’s gas stations.

Gen Z 212 recently published a letter addressed to King Mohammed VI, calling for the dismissal of the government and corrupt political parties, the release of detained protesters, and the creation of a national forum to hold officials accountable.

