Where Is Yair Netanyahu? Benjamin Netanyahu’s Son Missing From Public For Days As Viral Posts Claim Israeli PM Is Dead

Is Benjamin Netanyahu dead? Is the Israeli Prime Minister’s son, Yair Netanyahu, dead? These are the questions that have flooded social media with people speculating and sharing rumors about Bibi and his family amid the raging Middle East war.

The speculation intensified after users noticed that Yair, known for his highly active presence on X, had not posted for several days.

Social Media Questions Yair Netanyahu’s Sudden Absence

Online users began raising questions after noticing that Yair Netanyahu, often described by social media observers as a frequent user of X, had stopped posting for several days.

According to claims circulating online, Yair has posted around 113,000 tweets since joining the platform and usually tweets almost daily with very few breaks.

“He tweets daily, with almost no exception. He hasn’t tweeted for 5 days. Something must have happened,” one X user wrote, flagging the unusual gap in activity.

The speculation quickly gained traction as users attempted to link the silence to broader rumours circulating about the Netanyahu family.

@YairNetanyahu , son of Benjamin Netanyahu >

is a Twitter/X addict.

113’000 tweets since joining.

He tweets daily, with almost no exception. He hasn’t tweeted for 5 days. Something must have happened. pic.twitter.com/yPwg8D7QHB — Angelo Giuliano 🇨🇭🇮🇹 (@angeloinchina) March 14, 2026

Former White House Insider Warns Of Possible Threat Against Yair Netanyahu

Earlier, Howard Stoffer, a former White House insider, had claimed that Yair Netanyahu, who currently lives in Miami, could face security risks amid the rising international tensions.

Stoffer said Yair could become a potential target if he continues to stay in the United States.

“I don’t see how it would be possible for him to be in the US and not be a highly vulnerable target for an attack or kidnapping,” Stoffer said.

He further warned about the risks of appearing publicly in major cities.

“If he were coming to New York or to speak at some public forum, I would not go because I would consider that a potential target for some of the angered people that are out there,” he added.

Where Is Benjamin Netanyahu? Viral Claims Say Israeli PM Is Dead

At the same time, a separate wave of misinformation emerged online after photos allegedly showing Benjamin Netanyahu injured began circulating widely on social media.

The image showed several individuals appearing to hold up the Israeli Prime Minister. In the picture, Netanyahu appeared to have dirt and dust on his face, seemingly standing amid rubble.

However, the photos were circulated by unverified social media accounts and were later debunked.

The AI chatbot Grok, developed by xAI, flagged the image as fabricated.

In one response, the chatbot said, “no, this isn’t real. The image is fake, clearly AI-generated or edited, showing Netanyahu in rubble with injuries. Reliable sources (Israeli officials, Snopes, Jerusalem Post, etc.) confirm he’s alive, active, and has spoken publicly as recently as March 12, 2026. These death rumors from social media/Iranian outlets have been debunked multiple times amid the ongoing tensions.”

Netanyahu Video Shows Israeli PM Has Six Fingers In Hand?

The rumours surrounding Netanyahu’s alleged death were also fueled by claims that a video of him addressing the public was artificially generated.

The clip was posted from the Israeli Prime Minister’s official X account as he addressed the nation.

Some social media users claimed the video was fake, alleging that Netanyahu appeared to have six fingers on his hand, which they cited as evidence of AI manipulation.

However, there is no indication that the video is fabricated, and fact-checks, including those by Grok, have rejected the claims that the clip was AI-generated.

So Is Netanyahu And His Family Safe?

Despite the widespread rumours circulating online, there is no verified evidence supporting claims about the death or injury of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reports indicate that the Israeli Prime Minister continues to remain in Israel and has been active publicly.

Also Read: Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Fact Checking The ‘Six Fingers’ Video Amid Rising Rumors About Israel’s Prime Minister