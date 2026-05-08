Did China Help Pakistan In War Against India? Beijing’s Big Admission On Op Sindoor Anniversary

OPERATION SINDOOR: China, for the first time, has made an official confirmation of its involvement in Pakistan’s war against India last year, in terms of on-site technical assistance. China’s state TV broadcaster CCTV aired an interview with Zhang Heng, an engineer at the Aviation Industry Corp. of China’s (AVIC) Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, a major designer of China’s advanced fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) design, on Thursday. During the four-day war last May, Zhang had been providing Pakistan with technical assistance.

How did China help Pakistan against India?

According to reports, Pakistan has Chinese-made J-10CE jets, which are manufactured by an arm of the Chinese aviation industry (AVIC). In the battle with India, it is said that one of the jets downed at least one French-manufactured Rafale fighter jet. This marked the first time that the Chinese model had reported in shooting down an enemy aircraft and the first time a Rafale was shot down.

The fighters’ roar and the constant whine of air-raid sirens were a frequent occurrence at the support base and by late morning, in May, temperatures of more than 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) were already commonplace, Zhang said.

What do you need to know about J-10CE?

J-10CE is the export version of the J-10C, a 4.5-generation fighter, and is the most modern aircraft within the J-10 series.

The aircraft features AESA radar and is capable of integrating advanced Chinese weaponry, such as air-to-air missiles.

Pakistan is currently the only country other than China using J-10C fighters. The country purchased 36 J-10C fighters and 250 PL-15 missiles from China in 2020. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), as much as 80% of Pakistani arms procurement from 2021 to 2025 originates from China. Pakistan’s main combat aircraft is the JF-17, which is a joint development of China and Pakistan.

When was Operation Sindoor launched?

The Operation Sindoor started in the early hours of 7th May, 2025. It was a retaliatory mission which involved precise strikes against nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistani-occupied Kashmir after the terrorist attack at Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir on 22nd April, 2025.

India celebrates the Operation Sindoor anniversary?

India marked the first year of Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2026. The operation commenced on May 7, 2025, in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack that took place on April 22, 2025, through an exact airstrike against nine terrorist launchpads in Pakistan and PoK, resulting in more than 100 deaths among the terrorists.

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