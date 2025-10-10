LIVE TV
Donald Trump Clashes With His Most Trusted White House Aide Karoline Leavitt, Press Secretary Defies President Over…

President Donald Trump is set for a medical screening at Walter Reed on Friday, sparking speculation about his health. Trump calls it a “semi-annual physical” and dismisses concerns, emphasizing he feels “physically and mentally very good.” He also highlighted his perfect score on a prior cognitive exam.

Donald Trump schedules early medical checkup, calls it "semi-annual physical," boasts perfect cognitive exam score. Photo: X.
Published: October 10, 2025 17:21:12 IST

President Donald Trump is trying to address growing speculation about his health as he prepares for a medical screening at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday. The 79-year-old appeared to revise earlier statements regarding the timing and nature of the checkup. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt initially described the visit on Wednesday as a “routine yearly checkup.” However, Trump had already undergone his annual physical in April, making this appointment six months ahead of schedule.

What Donald Trump Said About His Health

On Thursday, when asked about the details of the checkup and his condition, Trump told reporters from the Oval Office that the visit is actually a “sort of semi-annual physical,” rather than the “yearly” exam Leavitt had referenced.

“I’m meeting with the troops and I’m also going to do sort of a semi-annual physical, which I do,” Trump said, suggesting he has undergone similar screenings in the past, though no details were disclosed.

Also Read: Is Donald Trump Healthy? POTUS To Go For Second Sudden Check-Up, Raises Fresh Questions About His Fitness

The president’s decision to schedule an early exam has fueled speculation about his health. Trump dismissed such concerns, framing the visit as a precaution due to his prior schedule at the medical center.

“You know I did, about six, seven months ago I do physicals. I like to, when I’m around, I like to check always early, always be early, a lesson for a lot of people,” he said.

“I think I’m in great shape but I’ll let you know. I have no difficulty thus far. Is there wood around here to knock on? No difficulty. Physically I feel very good, mentally, I feel very good,” he added.

Donald Trump Focuses on Cognitive Testing

Trump repeatedly highlighted a cognitive assessment he completed during his April physical.

“But I also did a cognitive exam, which is always very risky because if I didn’t do well you’d be the first to be blaring it,” he said.

He boasted about achieving a perfect score:

“One of the doctors said he’s almost never seen a perfect score. I had a perfect score. I got the highest score and that made me feel good. When they asked would I like to do one I said ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Did Obama do it?’ No. ‘Did Bush do it?’ No. ‘Did Biden do it?’ I definitely…”

Trump also compared himself to President Joe Biden. 

“Biden wouldn’t have gotten the first three questions right. No, Biden didn’t do it. Biden should have done it. I’m actually a person that believes that if you’re president you should do a cognitive exam.”

Also Read: Is Donald Trump Winning The Nobel Peace Prize? Online Betting Sites Just Revealed Odds After Israel-Hamas Deal

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 5:21 PM IST
QUICK LINKS