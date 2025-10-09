LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Donald Trump Healthy? POTUS To Go For Second Sudden Check-Up, Raises Fresh Questions About His Fitness

US President Donald Trump is set to undergo his second annual health examination of the year, raising questions about its timing. The 79-year-old will visit Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for a scheduled check-up. This comes just months after doctors declared him to be in “excellent health” following his April physical.

Donald Trump to undergo second health check at Walter Reed, sparking questions after April exam declared him in “excellent health.” Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 9, 2025 15:03:50 IST

US President Donald Trump’s health concerns are back in the news. The US President is all set to undertake his second annual health examination. The development has stunned people, raising questions about the timing and necessity, as the President had just months before completed his previous health check-up.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the 79-year-old president will visit the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Friday “for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops.”

Leavitt added, “While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly check up.”

Donald Trump’s Health Concerns

Trump already visited the same facility in April for his annual physical. At that time, the president’s personal physician, Dr. Sean P. Barbabella, conducted what the White House described as a comprehensive physical examination.

Following the April examination, the White House released a report declaring Trump to be “in excellent health.”

The report stated that POTUS exhibited robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function.” The report further said that there was “no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease” and that “no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified.”

“President Trump’s days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events,” Dr. Barbabella noted in the report.

Why is Donald Trump Undergoing Annual Examination So Soon?

Despite this clean bill of health, it remains unclear why Trump will now undergo another annual examination so soon. The White House has not provided an explanation, and The Daily Beast has contacted officials for comment.

The president’s health has drawn consistent attention since his inauguration. A chronic bruise on his right hand, which he often tries to conceal with beige makeup, has fueled speculation over the years.

In February, the White House attributed the bruising to “vigorous handshaking.” Leavitt explained at the time, “This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regime.”

Swelling in Ankles, Donald Trump Diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency

Concerns over Trump’s physical condition resurfaced in July when he underwent a separate evaluation by the White House medical team after noticing swelling in his lower legs.

“In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs,” Leavitt said then. “In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit.”

The White House subsequently confirmed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency 0a circulatory condition common among older adults, in which blood pools in the legs due to poor vein function.

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 3:03 PM IST
QUICK LINKS