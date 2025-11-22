LIVE TV
Donald Trump Says It’s ‘Okay’ For Zohran Mamdani To Call Him a ‘Fascist’

President Donald Trump met New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office on Thursday. The leaders described their discussion as “productive,” focusing on shared priorities. Both emphasized working together to address affordability challenges for New Yorkers.

Donald Trump meets NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to discuss affordability, shared priorities, and cooperation for city residents. Photo: X.
Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: November 22, 2025 03:00:31 IST

President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani met in the Oval Office on Thursday for what both leaders described as a productive discussion.

“We’ve just had a great meeting, a really good, very productive meeting,” Trump said, standing alongside Mamdani.

What Donald Trump Said About Zohran Mamdani 

Trump, speaking about the mayor-elect, suggested that Mamdani might reconsider some of his views.

“I think he’s going to surprise some conservative people, actually,” Trump remarked. He also noted that his own views “have changed” since entering public office. Mamdani, standing over Trump’s right shoulder, showed no visible reaction.

When pressed about his past criticism of Trump, including calling him a “fascist,” Mamdani began to respond, but Trump interjected: “That’s ok… You can just say yes. It’s easier than explaining.”

The meeting marks a significant shift in tone between the two leaders, who have engaged in months of public attacks. Earlier this year, Trump threatened to cut federal funding to New York City if Mamdani were elected. Mamdani, who will be sworn in as mayor on Jan. 1, 2026, had campaigned on addressing affordability and cost-of-living challenges in the city.

 Donald Trump Said, Zohran Mamdani, Focus on Affordability

Mamdani told reporters the meeting focused on shared priorities for New Yorkers. “I look forward to working together to deliver that affordability for New Yorkers,” he said. He emphasized the challenges facing the city’s 8.5 million residents, many of whom are struggling with rent, groceries, and utilities.

“We spoke about rent, we spoke about groceries, we spoke about utilities. We spoke about the different ways in which people are being pushed out,” Mamdani said, highlighting issues central to his campaign.

When Asked About Calling Donald Trump A Despot

Asked whether he would retract past remarks calling Trump a despot, Mamdani responded, “I think both President Trump and I, we are very clear about our positions and our views. What I really appreciate about the President is the meeting that we had focused not on places of disagreement, which there are many, but also on the shared purpose that we have in serving New Yorkers.”

He continued, “And frankly, that is something that could transform the lives of eight and a half million people who are currently struggling under a cost of living crisis, with one in four living in poverty. The meeting came back again and again to what it could look like to lift those New Yorkers out of struggle and start to deliver them a city that they could do more than just struggle to afford, but actually start to live in it.”

Trump, for his part, downplayed past criticisms from Mamdani, saying, “I’ve been called much worse than a despot, so it’s not that insulting.”

QUICK LINKS