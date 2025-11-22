LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Was Asked If Zohran Mamdani Is a Jihadist – Here’s What He Said During White House Meeting

Donald Trump Was Asked If Zohran Mamdani Is a Jihadist – Here’s What He Said During White House Meeting

Donald Trump-Zohran Mamdani: President Donald Trump met New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House. Trump dismissed accusations of Mamdani being a jihadist, calling him “a very rational person.” The president also said it was “okay” for Mamdani to label him a fascist, signaling openness to collaboration despite differences.

Donald Trump meets NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, calls him rational, dismisses jihadist claims, accepts fascist label. Photo: X.
Donald Trump meets NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, calls him rational, dismisses jihadist claims, accepts fascist label. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 22, 2025 03:10:40 IST

Donald Trump Was Asked If Zohran Mamdani Is a Jihadist – Here’s What He Said During White House Meeting

Donald Trump-Zohran Mamdani: President Donald Trump met with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House, addressing claims circulating within his party and offering cautious praise for the incoming mayor. During the meeting, Trump was asked about Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik’s repeated characterization of Mamdani as a “jihadist” during his campaign. Stefanik, who is also running for New York governor next year, has been a vocal critic of Mamdani.

When asked whether he believed Mamdani to be a jihadist, Trump dismissed the claim as political rhetoric. “She’s out there campaigning, and you say things sometimes in a campaign,” he said.

Donald Trump Calls Zohran Mamdani A Rational Person

Trump, who had Mamdani standing beside him in the Oval Office, described the mayor-elect as “a very rational person” and said he “really wants to see New York be great again.”

He also praised Mamdani’s campaign, noting his ability to win “easily,” and wished him success in leading the city. “He’s different than your typical guy,” Trump added. “He has a chance to really do something great for New York.”

Also Read: ‘Productive’: What Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani Said After Meeting At White House

Donald Trump Reacts to Zohran Mamdani Calling Him a Fascist

In a striking moment during the meeting, Trump said it was “okay” for Mamdani to refer to him as a fascist, a label the mayor-elect has publicly used.

When a reporter asked Mamdani whether he still considers Trump a fascist, the mayor-elect began to respond, saying, “I’ve spoken about it…,” before Trump interjected:

“That’s okay,” the president said with a smile. “He can just say that.”

The remark came after Mamdani’s victory speech in which he pledged “to reject Donald Trump’s fascism,” a stance he has reiterated in interviews since his electoral win.

Despite political differences, Trump expressed confidence in a productive relationship with Mamdani.

Also Read: Donald Trump Says It’s ‘Okay’ For Zohran Mamdani To Call Him a ‘Fascist’

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 3:10 AM IST
Donald Trump Was Asked If Zohran Mamdani Is a Jihadist – Here’s What He Said During White House Meeting

QUICK LINKS